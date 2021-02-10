Global Car Care Products Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Global Car Care Products Market is valued approximately USD 11.80 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.00% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Car care products are high performing chemicals that are used for enhancing the aesthetic appearance of the cars along with improving the longevity of the vehicles. Also, the car care products not only improve the shine and gloss of automobiles but also retain or protect the visual appeal or aesthetic value of the cars. The outbreak of COVID-19 across the globe impacts in slow down of various economies and manufacturing of passenger and commercial vehicles that is hampering the growth of Car Care Products. The commendable application of car care products in cleaning, polishing, coating, and maintaining standardized appearance of car coupled with growing demand for commercial and passenger vehicle across the globe is driving the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: according to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturer (OICA), the production of passenger cars accounted for around 73.45 million units in the year 2017 as compared to 72.10d million units in the year 2016 on the global scenario. Similarly, the production of commercial vehicles accounted for around 23.84 million units in the year 2017 as compared to 22.87 million units in the year 2016 which included both lightweight commercial vehicles and heavy trucks & buses. Moreover, growing customer awareness pertaining to the maintenance of vehicles and breakthroughs in the car washing technology is expected to accelerate the growth of market over the forthcoming period. However, high cost of such products is the factor hindering the growth of car care products market over the upcoming period.

The regional analysis of global Car Care Products market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing sale of premium cars in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such growing customer awareness pertaining to the maintenance of vehicles and breakthroughs in the car washing technology would create lucrative growth prospects for the Car Care Products market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

3M

Turtle Wax

Sonax

Soft99 Corporation

Tetrosyl

Liqui Moly

Simoniz USA

Autoglym

Northern Labs

llinois Tool Works

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Technology offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Products:

Cleaning product

Protection product

By Application:

Auto Beauty Shop

Individual Consumers

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger cars

Light commercial vehicles (LCV)

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Car Care Products Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

