Global Wafer Level Packaging Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2019

Wafer-level packaging (WLP) is the technology of packaging an integrated circuit while still part of the wafer, in contrast to the more conventional method of slicing the wafer into individual circuits (dice) and then packaging them. WLP is essentially a true chip-scale package (CSP) technology, since the resulting package is practically of the same size as the die.[1] Wafer-level packaging allows integration of wafer fab, packaging, test, and burn-in at wafer level in order to streamline the manufacturing process undergone by a device from silicon start to customer shipment.

Wafer-level packaging consists of extending the wafer fab processes to include device interconnection and device protection processes. Most other kinds of packaging do wafer dicing first, and then put the individual die in a plastic package and attach the solder bumps. Wafer-level packaging involves attaching the top and bottom outer layers of packaging, and the solder bumps, to integrated circuits while still in the wafer, and then wafer dicing.

There is no single industry-standard method of wafer-level packaging at present.

A major application area of WLPs are smartphones due to the size constraints.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Amkor Technology Inc

Fujitsu Ltd

Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics

Deca Technologies

Qualcomm Inc

Toshiba Corp

Tokyo Electron Ltd

Applied Materials, Inc

ASML Holding NV

Lam Research Corp

KLA-Tencor Corration

China Wafer Level CSP Co. Ltd

Marvell Technology Group Ltd

Siliconware Precision Industries

Nanium SA

STATS Chip

PAC Ltd

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

3D TSV WLP

2.5D TSV WLP

WLCSP

Nano WLP

Others ( 2D TSV WLP and Compliant WLP)

Segment by Application

Electronics

IT & Telecommunication

Industrial

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Others (Media & Entertainment and Non-Conventional Energy Resources)

