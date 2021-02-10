Global Cold Rolled Sheet Piles Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2019

Sheet piles are sections of sheet materials with interlocking edges that are driven into the ground to provide earth retention and excavation support. Sheet piles are most commonly made of steel, but can also be formed of timber or reinforced concrete.

The global Cold Rolled Sheet Piles market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Cold Rolled Sheet Piles volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cold Rolled Sheet Piles market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Cold Rolled Sheet Piles in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Cold Rolled Sheet Piles manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Meever

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

JFE

Valiant Steel

ESC Group

EVRAZ

TMK IPSCO

Zekelman Industries

Northwest Pipe Company

U.S. Steel

Welpun Tubular LLC

American Steel Pipe

Tenaris

Trinity

Vallourec

Jianhua Construction Materials Group

Skyline Steel

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Spiral Weld Pipe

Electric Resistance Weld

Double Submerged Arc Weld

Segment by Application

Ports/Harbors

Urban Civil Engineering

Bridges

Other

