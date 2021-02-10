Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) Treatment Market To Rear Excessive Growth By 2025

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) Treatment Market Highlights

It is estimated that the global IPF treatment market is expected to register a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025, with a market value of USD 2,237 million in 2018.

IPF is a life-threatening condition of the lungs in which tissues becomes thickened, stiff, and scarred over a long period. The IPF treatment market is driven by various factors such as growing demand for minimally invasive procedures to diagnose and treat different chronic diseases, increasing geriatric population, along with the rising prevalence rates of IPF and other fibrotic diseases. However, the high cost of surgery and the unavailability of proper treatment options are expected to curb the growth of the IPF treatment market.

Get Free Sample of This Report at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8109

The global IPF treatment market is currently dominated by numerous market players. The key players are involved in new product launches and strategic collaborations to strengthen its market position. For instance, in September 2018, FibroGen, Inc. announced that the grant of Fast Track designation by US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the company’s anti-CTGF antibody, Pamrevlumab, for the treatment of patients with IPF.

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) Treatment Market Segmentation

The global IPF treatment market has been segmented based on treatment.

The market, based on treatment, has been further divided into drug class, oxygen therapy, lung transplant, and others. The drug class segment is likely to hold a major share in the market due to the increasing adoption of the drugs for the treatment of IPF and wider preferability. The oxygen therapy segment is predicted to be the fastest growing due to the increasing inclination of medical professionals towards this therapy for the treatment of IPF.

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) Treatment Market Key Players

Some of the key players in the global IPF treatment market are Boehringer Ingelheim GMBH, Biogen, Novartis AG, Medicinova, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Galapagos NV, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Fibrogen, Inc., Cipla, Merck & Co., Inc., Prometic Life Sciences Inc., and others.

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) Treatment Market Regional Analysis

The market has been divided, by region, into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The IPF treatment market in the Americas has further been branched into North America and Latin America, with the North American market divided into the US and Canada. The European IPF treatment market has been sub-divided Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe has further been classified as Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe. The IPF treatment market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The IPF treatment market in the Middle East & Africa has been divided into the Middle East and Africa.

More Trending Reports by Market Research Future (MRFR):