Digital Signature By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2018-2025

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Digital Signature Market is accounted for $662.4 million in 2016 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 30.0% to reach $3209.4 million by 2022. Factors like increasing use of digital signature to eliminate fraud, Technological innovations and enhanced data integrity, scalability, and transparency are driving the market growth. Increase in adoption of cloud based solutions will provide opportunity for Digital Signature market. However, implementation cost and incompatibility among various digital signature techniques will hinder the market.

Cloud based solutions is projected to be the largest deployment segment as they reduce the operational cost of implementation. The managed services segment is expected to witness largest market share owing to reduction of the cost of operations as well as they provide integration of Wide Area Network (WAN) and branch networks. North America is the largest market followed by Europe. Europe growth is attributed to growing legal services firms, adoption of digital signature and release of new regulations for electronic signatures by the European Electronic Messaging Association. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market due to enhancement of digital technologies in countries such as China and India.

Some of the key players in global Digital Signature market are Adobe Systems, Inc, Ascertia, Microsoft Corporation, Docusign, Inc., Entrust Datacard Corp, Gemalto, Inc, IdenTrust, Inc, International Business solutions llc, Kofax Limited, Korea SYSTEM’s TECH Inc, Kotrade Inc, Right Signature LLC, Secured Signing Limited, Signix Inc and Oracle Corporation.

Deployments Covered:

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

Web Based

Components Covered:

Services

o Professional Services

o Managed Services

Solutions

o Software

o Hardware

Applications Covered:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Education and Research

Government and Defense

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Human Resources

Legal

Manufacturing and Engineering

Real Estate

Other Applications

End Users Covered:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises (SME)

Types Covered:

Class 1

Class 2

Class 3

Regions Covered:

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 6 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements