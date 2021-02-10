Orthopedic Braces and Support Systems By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2018-2025

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Orthopedic Braces and Support Systems market is accounted for $3.3 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $4.9 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2016 to 2022. Factors such as growing musculoskeletal disorders, injuries at the workplaces, road accidents and sports injuries are driving the market growth. However, expensive neoprene substance, high cost of products and restricted reimbursement are hindering the market growth.

Knee braces and supports segment is projected to dominate the market as they are required at the time of sports-related activities. In addition, Upper extremity braces and supports are also witnessed to grow remarkably during the forecast period. The orthopedic clinics segment is anticipated to be the largest market, followed by the over the counter segment owing to readily available products in pharmacies which accentuates demand for immediate pain relief and preference for orthopedic consultations for quick check up. North America is the leading Market for Orthopedic Braces and Support Systems because of increasing bone disorders in the country. Europe is anticipated to be the second largest market due to the increased funding activities by German government in medical research and life sciences. Furthermore, Asia Pacific will grow significantly during the forecast period due huge geriatric population in many countries.

Some of the key players in global Orthopedic Braces and Support Systems market are Bledsoe Brace Systems, Bauerfeind Ag, Breg, Inc, Deroyal Industries, Inc., Otto Bock Healthcare, Ossur HF, Cropper Medical, Inc, Bsn Medical, Chase Ergonomics, Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, Stryker Corporation,3M Healthcare and Langer Biomechanics.

Products Covered:

Foot and Ankle Braces & Supports

o Hinged Braces

o Soft Braces

Knee Braces & Supports

o Knee Braces for Osteoarthritis

o Functional Knee Braces for Ligament Injuries

o Post-Operational Knee Braces

o Knee Support Braces

Spinal Orthoses

Upper Extremity Braces & Supports

o Wrist & Hand Supports

o Shoulder Supports

o Neck Braces and Support

o Elbow Braces and Support

End Users Covered:

Hospitals

Over the Counter (OTC)

Orthopedic Clinics

Other End Users

Regions Covered:

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

