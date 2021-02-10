Global Acne Treatment Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2017-2023

Global Acne Treatment Market Report Description:

Acne treatment market report gives comprehensive outlook on acne treatment options across the globe with special emphasis on key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). This report on acne treatment market gives historical, current, and future market sizes (US$ Mn) of product types, medication type, acne types, route of administration, distribution channels, and geographic regions. This report studies acne treatment market dynamics elaborately to identify the current trends & drivers, future market opportunities and possible challenges to the key stakeholders operating in the market. In addition, acne treatment

market report includes recent product launches, regulatory scenario, and competition analysis with vividly illustrated the competition dashboard to assess the market competition. Moreover, PBI analyzed the acne treatment market to better equip clients with possible investment opportunities across the regions (Regional Investment Hot-Spots) and market unmet needs (Product Opportunities). Key stakeholders of the acne treatment market report include suppliers, manufacturers, marketers, engaged in manufacturing and supply of acne treatment products.

Global Acne Treatment Market:

The Global acne treatment market estimated to be valued US$ 5,145 Mn in 2017 and poised to grow at CAGR of 5.0% over 2017 to 2023. Market for acne treatment products projected to reach US$ 6,896 Mn by 2023 owing to rise in prevalence of acne across the global and increase in disposable income.

Increasing burden of acne among young population

The change in life style of millennial and Gen X populations has changed the societal habits of young population, which is considered as the factor for early onset of acne among young population. The early onset of acne in younger population prompts the patients to seek the various treatments for acne that in turn increases the demand for acne treatment product in the market. Moreover, psychological effects associated with acne such as anxiety and depression in young patient pool is expected to create demand for OTC acne products over the forecast period. Several publications noted that psychological burden is very high among acne sufferers, which has created better market opportunity for market players across the globe.

Rise in disposable income and acne awareness expected to drive the market

The rise in disposable income and out-of-pocket healthcare expenditure in several developing and developed economies has created the market demand for acne treatment products across the globe. Increase in disposable income has prompted the patients to seek better treatment options for acne and several other diseases. Moreover, the rise in acne awareness among young population owing to targeted marketing campaigns by several multinational players is expected to drive acne treatment market over the forecast period.

North America leads the market with higher revenue share in global acne treatment market

North America leads the global acne treatment market in terms of revenue in 2016 and projected to remain dominant across the forecast period owing to availability of various treatment options and awareness among the young population. Asia Pacific presented better growth opportunities for the market players owing to availability of large pool of young population who seek better treatment for acne.

Competition Assessment

Key players profiles in the global acne treatment market include:

• GlaxoSmithKline plc (Stiefel Laboratories Inc.) (U.K)

• Nestlé (Galderma S.A.) (Switzerland)

• Valeant Pharmaceutical International, Inc. (Canada)

• Johnson and Johnson (U.S)

• Allergan plc. (Ireland)

• Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Canada)

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel)

• Bayer AG (Germany)

• Others

Market players are focusing on mergers and acquisitions to improve their market position in acne treatment market. For instance, in 2014, Nestlé acquired Galderma S.A., a dermatology company, to strengthen market position. Moreover market players are lunching generic versions to gain larger market revenue share. For instance in July 2017, Teva launched generic version of Epiduo (adapalene and benzoyl peroxide) gel 0.1%/2.5% in the US for the treatment of acne.

Key Findings of the Report:

• Acne treatment market expanding at 5.0% CAGR over 2017 to 2023 to reach market value of US$ 6,896 Mn by 2023

• Based on acne type inflammatory acne accounted for larger market share in 2016 and projected to dominate throughout the forecast period

• Retinoid therapy is gaining traction in recent times owing to safety and efficacy and retinoid segment expected to emerge as larger revenue grossing sub-segment in acne treatment market

• Players focusing on expanding geographic presence to garner market opportunities in developing economies

Key Features of the Report:

• The report provides granular level information about the market size, regional market share, historic market (2012-2016) and forecast (2017-2023)

• The report covers in-detail insights about the competitor’s overview, company share analysis, key market developments, and their key strategies

• The report outlines drivers, restraints, unmet needs, and trends that are currently affecting the market

• The report tracks recent innovations, key developments and startup’s details that are actively working in the market

• The report provides plethora of information about market entry strategies, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenario

• The report analyses the impact of socio-political environment through PESTLE Analysis and competition through Porter’s Five Force Analysis in addition to recent technology advancements and innovations in the market

Detailed Market Segmentation

By Product Type

o Antibiotics

o Retinoid Therapy

o Hormonal Drugs

o Anti-Inflammatory Drugs

o Chemical Peels

o Radiofrequency Devices

o Laser Devices

By Medication Type

o Prescription

o OTC

By Acne Type

o Inflammatory Acne

o Non-Inflammatory Acne

By Route of Administration

o Oral

o Topical

o Parenteral

By Distribution Channel

o Hospitals

o Clinics

o Retail Pharmacies

o Online Pharmacies

o Drug Stores

o Retail Stores

Geography

o North America

• U.S

• Canada

o Europe

• Germany

• France

• U.K

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Poland

• Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

• Japan

• China

• India

• Australia & New Zealand

• ASEAN (Includes Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, Malaysia, and Others)

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

o Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Argentina

• Venezuela

• Rest of Latin America

o Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Countries

• Israel

• South Africa

• Rest of MEA

