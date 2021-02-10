World Food Leavening Agent Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2017-2025

Food leavening agent is a substance used in dough’s and batters that causes a foaming action that lightens and softens. Such agents include yeast, baking powder, and baking soda, etc.
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Food Leavening Agent , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Food Leavening Agent market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Yeast
Baking Powder
Baking Soda
Others
By End-User / Application
Bread
Cake
Biscuit
Steamed bread
Others
By Company
Lesaffre
AB Mauri
Lallemand
ANGEL
FORISE YEAST
SUNKEEN
Vitality King
Kraft
Church & Dwight
Solvay
Natural Soda
Berun
Yuhua Chemical
Haohua Honghe
Hailian Sanyi
