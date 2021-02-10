Global Bismuth Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Global Bismuth Market is valued approximately USD 260.47 Million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.99% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Bismuth is a white, crystalline, brittle metal that has a slightly pinkish tinge. It is pnictogen which is a brittle metal having similar chemical properties to that of arsenic and antimony. It is popular for its excellent diamagnetic, high electrical resistance and low thermal properties. It is naturally found in ores namely, bismuthinite and bismite. Due to its advent properties it has wide range of application in various end-use industries such as pharmaceuticals, electronics and automotive etc. therefore, global outbreak of COVID-19 can adversely affects to its growth due to the announcement of lockdown and shut-downs of various economies and industries across the globe. Bismuth has a wide range of application in automotive industries in automotive finish, clutch pads, and others. For instance: According to Minor Metals Trade Association, 2 ounces of bismuth is used per vehicle, which is expected to drive the demand for bismuth in automotive applications. Therefore, rapid growth in production of automotive across the globe is driving the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturer (OICA), the production of passenger cars accounted for around 73.45 million units in the year 2017 as compared to 72.10 million units in the year 2016 in the global scenario. Also, according to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), the global production of commercial vehicles accounted for around 23.84 million units in the year 2017 as compared to 22.87 million units in the year 2016 which included both lightweight commercial vehicles and heavy trucks & buses. In addition, rising demand of bismuth in pharmaceutical industries is also the factors likely to create a lucrative opportunity for the growth of market. However, the availability of substitutes such as alumina, antibiotics, and others for pharmaceutical applications of bismuth is hindering the market growth.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5387127-global-bismuth-market-size-study-with-covid-19

The regional analysis of global Bismuth market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rapid growth in demand of bismuth in automotive industries. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as increasing demand of bismuth in pharmaceutical industries would create lucrative growth prospects for the Bismuth market across Asia-Pacific region.

ALSO READ: https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/27/global-bismuth-market-size-study-by-type-application-and-regional-forecasts-2021-2026/

Major market player included in this report are:

5N Plus

Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Hunan Jinwang Bismuth Industry Co.

Peñoles

Nui Phao Mining Joint Venture Co.Ltd

Fortune Minerals Ltd

Xianyang Jump Hua Bismuth Industry Co., LTD

Zhuzhou Keneng New Material Co., Ltd.

Western Minmetals Corporation

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/floor-care-equipment-market—global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-forecast-2021—2027-2021-01-20

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Derivatives offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Derivatives:

Bismuth Nitrate

Bismuth Oxide

Bismuth Oxychloride

Bismuth Sub Nitrate

Bismuth Sub Carbonate

Bismuth Aluminate

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/battery-power-bank-market-2021-2026-global-industry-trends-market-price-consumption-supply-demand-ratio-top-key-player-companies-and-more-2021-01-18

By End-Use Industries:

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics and Pigments

Electronics

Automotive

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/cad-simulation-software-market-2020-global-leading-companies-analysis-revenue-trends-and-forecasts-2026-2021-01-11

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Bismuth Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors