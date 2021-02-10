World Edible Fungus Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2017-2025

Edible Fungus is edible fruit bodies of several species of macrofungi. The common products include Shiitake, Enokitake, Pleurotus eryngii, Cloud ear fungus, Auricularia auricula-judae, Pleurotus ostreatus, Agaricus bisporus, etc. Edible Fungus provide many of the nutritional attributes of produce, as well as attributes more commonly found in meat, beans or grains. Mushrooms are low in calories, fat-free, cholesterol-free, gluten-free, and very low in sodium, yet they provide important nutrients, including selenium, potassium (8%), riboflavin, niacin, vitamin D and more.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Edible Fungus , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Edible Fungus market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Shiitake

Auricularia Auricula-judae

Pleurotus Ostreatus

Enokitake

Agaricus Bisporus

Others

By End-User / Application

Fresh Mushrooms

Dried Mushrooms

Canned Mushrooms

Frozen Mushrooms

Others

By Company

Ruyiqing

Xuerong Biotechnology

JUNESUN FUNGI

China Greenfresh Group

Shanghai Bright Esunyes

Starway Bio-technology

Shanghai Finc Bio Tech

Jiangsu Hualv

HuBei SenYuan

Beiwei Group

Shandong Youhe

Zhuhai Sunny Evergreen Food

Chengde Runlong Foodstuffs

Anyuan Tianhua Modern Agriculture

Shenzhen Dalishi

Yukiguni Maitake

HOKTO

Green Co

