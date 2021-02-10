Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market is valued approximately USD 7.21 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.31% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Grain oriented electrical steels are iron-silicon magnetic alloys those are used to construct the cores of highly efficient electric transformers . It has superior magnetic property in the rolling direction for use in transformer cores. These grains oriented electrical steel are mainly developed to provide the low core loss and high permeability required for efficient and economical electrical transformers. GOES is the most energy efficient electrical steel and used in transformers where energy conservation is critical and provide low core loss & high permeability for efficient and economical electrical transformers. Therefore, the rapid growth of electricity and remarkable application of GOES in electricity transformation is driving the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: As per International Energy Agencies (IEA) 2018, the global demand for electricity is expected to grow with 2.1% per years till 2040 which is twice the rate of primary energy demand. Also, it raises electricity’s share in total final energy consumption from 19% in 2018 to 24% in 2040. Thus, the global rise in demand for electricity is propelling the growth of market over the forecast years. However, the global pandemic of COVID-19 impacts in various manufacturing industries, results in slow down of various economies, therefore adversely affect the Grain Oriented Electrical steel market growth. Apart from this, rising global population and rapid urbanization is also the factor responsible for creating lucrative opportunity for the market growth over the forthcoming period. Whereas. high cost and price fluctuations of Grain Oriented electrical steel is hampering the market growth. .

The regional analysis of global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rapid urbanization and demand for electricity in the region is expected to drive the growth of market in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as rising demand for electricity in the region along with improved per capita electricity consumption in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Shandong Iron and Steel Group Co Ltd

Steel Authority of India Limited

ArcelorMittal S.A.

Tata Steel Limited

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (NSSMC) Group

United States Steel Corporation

China Baowu Steel Group Corp., Ltd.

Jiangsu Shagang Group Company Limited, JFE Steel Corporation

Ansteel Group Corporation

AK Steel Holding

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Technology offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Conventional

High Magnetic Strength

Domain Refinement

By Application:

Transformer

Power Generator

Electric Motor

Other

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors