Automotive Wiring Harness By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2018-2025

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Automotive Wiring Harness market is accounted for $39.9 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $73.4 billion by 2022 at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. Increasing fuel costs, rise in demand for high-end electronics, growing demand for electric vehicles and stringent government regulations are the factors driving the market growth. Increasing technological developments are creating favourable growth opportunities in the near future. However, secure discarding of used wiring harness is restraining the market. The opportunity includes growing automotive safety norms in developing countries.

Heating Ventilation and Air-Conditioning segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in terms of value. The passenger car segment dominated the global automotive wiring harness market in terms of revenue. The chassis & safety segment dominated the global automotive wiring harness market in terms of revenue and is likely to drop its market share to the HVAC segment, which is anticipated to increase at a significant growth during the forecast period. North American automotive wiring harness market is dominated by U.S., which is known to be automotive hub of renowned OEMs. Asia Pacific is dominated by developing countries such as India and China where the automotive industry is rising at a faster pace.

The key players in the market include Coroplast, Gold Peak Industries, Delphi Packard Electric System, Kromberg & Schubert, Beijing Shiyuan ECS, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Hangzhou Yazaki, Fujikura Changchun, Leoni Electrical Systems Shanghai, Huizhou Sumitomo Wiring Systems, Changchun SE Bordnetze, Qingdao Kyungshin Electronic, Furukawa Electric, Yantai Yazaki, Kunshan Hu Guang Auto Harness and Shantou Yazaki.

Applications Covered:

Speed sensors wiring har

Body wiring harness

o Door & Window

o Seat

o Roof

o Interior

o Facia

Engine wiring harness

Heating Ventilation and Air-Conditioning (HVAC)

Chassis & Safety

o Semi-forward Chassis

o Conventional Chassis

o Full-forward Chassis

Vehicle Type Covered:

Passenger Car

Hybrid Vehicles

Heavy Vehicles

Two Wheelers

Commercial Vehicles

Electric Vehicles

Regions Covered:

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

