Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2018-2025

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market is accounted for $22.52 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $89.09 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 21.7%. The stringent government norms related to safety is the primary factor driving the global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) market. Furthermore, preferences towards advanced technology & active safety features and increasing focus of consumer safety are the factors favouring the market growth. However, complexity in testing, pricing pressure and inflation are the factors restraining the market growth.

By 2014, passenger vehicle segment has the dominant share in global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) market and is expected to continue its dominance throughout forecast period. Europe has the largest regional market for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) due to its highly innovative automotive market. Asia Pacific is expected to witness highest growth on account of rapidly expanding automotive industry in emerging markets such as India and China. Rising awareness about active safety systems, increasing income & purchasing power and changing lifestyle are the additional factors favouring the market growth in APAC.

Some of the key players in the global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) market include Audi AG, Autoliv Inc., BMW AG, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Fords Motor Co., General Motors (GM), Hyundai Mobis, Magna International Inc., Mobileye, Omron Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Texas Instruments and Valeo.

System Types Covered:

Adaptive Front Lighting System

Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)

Adaptive Cruise Control System

Blind Spot Object Detection System

Drowsiness Monitor System

Emergency Braking System

Forward Collision Mitigation System (FCMS)

Lane Departure Warning System

Park Assist System

Tire Pressure Monitoring System

Other System Types

o Driver monitoring system

o Heads up display

o Night Vision System

Vehicle Types Covered:

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

Sensor Types Covered:

Image Sensor

LASER Sensor

iDAR Sensor

Infrared (IR) Sensor

Ultrasonic Sensor

Radar Sensor

o Long Range Radar Sensor

o Short Range Radar Sensor

Regions Covered:

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements