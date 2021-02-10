Global Therapeutic Vaccines Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2017-2023

Global Therapeutic Vaccines Market:

Global therapeutic vaccines market estimated to be valued US$ XX Mn in 2017 and poised to grow at CAGR of XX% over 2017-2023. Market for therapeutic vaccines is projected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2023.

Therapeutic vaccines are biological combinations which develop immunity against a diseased tissue or cell. Therapeutic vaccines are administered to the patient in order to induce a defence mechanism against particular disease. These are developed to treat various cancer diseases, HIV, and Alzheimer’s disease etc. Prophylactic vaccines differ from therapeutic vaccines are used for the prevention and control of diseases, while the prophylactic vaccines are only used for prevention of diseases. Therapeutic vaccines are specially manufactured for the HIV positive individuals with the healthy immune system, to increase the ability to fight against microorganisms. Therapeutic vaccines are currently developed for chronic viral infections, such as human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), human papillomavirus (HPV), herpes simplex virus (HSV), cancer, hepatitis B virus, and hepatitis C virus etc. as an alternative to antiviral treatment.

The global therapeutic vaccines market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR due to increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, and HIV etc. According to World Health Organisation, an escalation of the diseases such as cancer (approximately 8.8 Mn people died in 2015) and HIV expected to drive the growth of global therapeutic vaccines market over the forecasting period. The advanced and active R&D activities for therapeutic vaccines by pharmaceutical companies for various types of cancers are in pipeline which is expected to create potential opportunity in the global therapeutic vaccines market in future. Apart from this, rising number of mergers and acquisitions, and an increase in funding from government for development of therapeutic vaccines might fuel the growth of global therapeutic vaccines market over the forecasting period. However, inefficient research and development and non-existent reimbursement policies for vaccines are the primary factors which are expected to hinder the growth of global therapeutic vaccines market. Similarly, stringent regulatory implications, higher cost of vaccines, lesser accessibility to the vaccines, availability of alternative treatments for the diseases, and some adverse effects associated with the vaccines might hamper the growth of global therapeutic vaccines market over the forecast period.

Global therapeutic vaccines market has been segmented on the basis of product type, application, technologies, market type, and end user

Based on product type, global therapeutic vaccines market has been segmented into the following:

Conjugate vaccines

Live attenuated vaccines

Inactivated and subunit vaccines

Toxoid vaccines

Recombinant vaccines

Based on application, global therapeutic vaccines market has been segmented into the following:

Infectious Diseases

Oncology

Addiction

Autoimmune diseases

Neurological diseases

Others

Based on technology, global therapeutic vaccines market has been segmented into the following:

Autologous vaccines

Allogeneic vaccines

Based on the valency, global therapeutic vaccines market has been segmented into the following:

Monovalent vaccines

Multivalent vaccines

Based on the end-user, global therapeutic vaccines market has been segmented into the following:

Hospitals

Clinic

Others

The global therapeutic vaccines market is in the nascent stage where many players are actively involved in the development of therapeutic vaccines. Few companies have adopted some key business strategies, such as product innovation, and new product launching to ensure their dominance in the global therapeutic vaccines market. The global therapeutic vaccines market is positively affected by the significant rise in prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, and HIV etc. Few companies have taken an active lead in research and development of therapeutic vaccines. For instance, in April 2010, Dendreon Corporation, launched FDA approved immunotherapy drug Provenge, for the treatment of prostate cancer. According to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, there are some vaccines in the clinical trial stage, such as Lucanix (Belagenpumatucel-L), gp100 melanoma vaccine, for Non-small cell lung cancer. Similarly, Merck & Co., Inc. and GSK Plc. are expected to launch vaccines such as GSK1572932A, and GV1001 having entered phase 3 trials.

Geographically, the global therapeutic vaccines market has been segmented into following regions Viz. North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounts for the largest share in global therapeutic vaccines market followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. In North-America, U.S. contributes the largest share in global therapeutic vaccines market (according to U.S. Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), therapeutic vaccines can suppress almost 10 infectious diseases in U.S. by up to 90%). Rising technology support for the development of new vaccines and well-developed healthcare infrastructure expected to fuel the growth of therapeutic vaccines market in North-America region. Europe, which currently stands at the second position in global therapeutic vaccines market, and is expected to show a significant growth due to the increase in the number of patients with chronic diseases. Asia-Pacific region expected to grow at a significant rate due to rising prevalence of various infectious and chronic diseases and aging population. Large investments in the field of research and development and increasing medical tourism in Asian countries might fuel the growth of therapeutic vaccine market in the Asia-pacific region. Latin America is another important regional market, which offers vast opportunities for the players entering into this market, and is expected to grow moderately due to the high cost of therapeutic vaccines.

Some of the players in global therapeutic vaccines market are Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.), GlaxoSmithKline plc (U.K.), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Sanofi-Pasteur (France), Dendreon (U.S.). Agenus Inc. (U.S.), Valeant (Canada), Bavarian Nordic (Denmark), Pfizer, Inc. (U.S.) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.), to name a few.

In May 2017, Pfizer started phase 1 clinical trials on PF-06753512, a therapeutic vaccine for the treatment of prostate cancer

In December 2015, Bavarian collaborated and licensed with Janssen for MVA-BN in the development of a therapeutic HPV vaccine

Report Outline:

The report provides granular level information about the market size, regional market share and forecast from 2017-2023

The report covers in-detail insights about the competitor’s overview, key findings and their key strategies

The report outlines drivers, restraints, challenges, and trends that are currently faced by the industry

The report tracks recent innovations, key developments and startup’s details that are working in the industry

The report provides plethora of information about market entry strategies, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenari

