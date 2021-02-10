Global DIES JIGS AND OTHER TOOLS Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

The report covers segmentation and drivers for a better glimpse of

the market in the coming years. The equipment that aid in the conversion of raw

materials into a required shape is commonly referred to as dies and molds.

These tools are used to cut, shape, and form precision components in various

manufacturing industries such as automobiles, metalworking, electronics, and

plastics manufacturing. These tools increase the manufacturing output capacity,

raise the quality standard of a product produced, enhance the price

Segmental Analysis

The Global Dies, Jigs and other Tools Market is segmented based on

type and application. On the basis of type the global dies, jigs and other

tools market is segmented into dies, stamping, jigs and fixtures, and other

tools. The stamping segment held the largest market share in 2018 as these

tools offer quick and cost-effective solutions for metal processing. Stamping,

is also known as a pressing tool, is used to convert flat metal sheets into

specific shapes using metal forming techniques including blanking, punching,

bending, and piercing.

On the basis of application, the global dies, jigs and other tools

market is segmented into automobile, metalworking, electronics, plastics

manufacturing, and others. The automobile segment held the largest market share

in 2018. An increase in the production of vehicles and growing automotive parts

industry are expected to enhance the demand for dies, jigs, and other tools in

the automobile industry. Moreover, the increased production of parts and vehicles

increase the need to ensure high productivity and maximum uptime, which further

fuels the demand for the dies, jigs, and other tools in automotive applications.

Furthermore, it also focuses on formulating long-term investment strategies

with its clients and raw material suppliers to minimize the risk of

fluctuations in raw material prices.

ALLMATIC-Jakob Spannsysteme GmbH focuses on strengthening its

global footprint and expanding its loyal customer base in the global market. It

aims to form strategic collaborations and sign partnership agreements with raw

material providers to ensure an uninterrupted supply chain and to minimize the

risk associated with fluctuating raw material prices. The company aims to be

recognized as a technological leader in the global market for machine vices by

It invests in the development of innovative product manufacturing

processes to enhance manufacturing capabilities for economical industrial

clamping systems. Additionally, the company invests in strengthening its

manufacturing technologies to offer customized machines with quicker delivery

times for the aftermarket.

