Global Veterinary Biopsy Needles Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2017-2023

Global Veterinary Biopsy Needles Market Report Description:

Veterinary biopsy needles market report gives comprehensive outlook on veterinary biopsy needles across the globe with special emphasis on key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). This report on veterinary biopsy needles market gives historical, current, and future market sizes (US$ Mn) of application, distribution channel and geographic regions. This report studies veterinary biopsy needles market dynamics elaborately to identify the current trends & drivers, future opportunities and possible challenges to the key stakeholders operating in the market. In addition, the market report includes regulatory scenario, and competition analysis with vividly illustrated the competition dashboard to assess the market competition. Moreover, PBI analyzed veterinary biopsy needles market to better equip clients with possible investment opportunities across the regions (Regional Investment Hot-Spots) and market unmet needs (Product Opportunities). Key stakeholders of the veterinary biopsy needles market report include suppliers, manufacturers, marketers, policy makers engaged in manufacturing and supply of veterinary biopsy needles.

Veterinary Biopsy Needles Market:

The veterinary biopsy needles market estimated to be valued US$ XX Mn in 2016 and poised to grow at CAGR XX%, and projected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2023.

Does the surge in the pet ownership have an impact on veterinary biopsy needles market?

The surge in the pet ownership in developed countries coupled with increase in the chronic diseases like cancer is expected to drive the veterinary biopsy needles market. As per AVMA, in 2011, more than half of the U.S. households owned pets, and made at least one visit to the veterinary hospital during 2011. Burgeoning the prevalence of mammary tumors in female dogs (spayed or not spayed after two years) is anticipated to have a positive impact on the market revenue growth.

How does disposable income in emerging economies affect market?

Increased disposable income in emerging countries like India, China is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market players due increased adoption of small animals as well as increasing veterinary health care expenditure.

North America accounts for larger market revenue share in global veterinary biopsy needles market

North America is set to expand at significant growth rate over the forecast period owing to adoption of state-of-art technologies at veterinary healthcare centers coupled with increased veterinarian visits. U.S. veterinary biopsy needles market has witnessed larger market share in 2016, and expected to dominate the regional revenue share over the forecast period.

Favorable government and non-government organization (NGO) policies to create awareness regarding various types of cancer in animals are expected to foster the veterinary biopsy needles market.

For instance, Veterinary Cancer Society (VCS) established in 1976 by a group of veterinary professionals to encourage the research and create the awareness among the members.

Gradual increase in the pet ownership, strong emotional connection coupled with increasing prevalence of various type of cancer is expected to drive the China veterinary biopsy needles market.

Competition Assessment

Key players’ profiles in the global veterinary biopsy needles market include:

• Jorgensen Laboratories (U.S.)

• Jørgen Kruuse A/S

• Smiths Medical Surgivet

Market players are focusing on mergers and acquisitions to improve their market position in veterinary biopsy needles market.

Key Findings of the Report:

• Veterinary biopsy needles market is expanding at XX% CAGR over 2017 to 2023 to reach market value of US$ XX Mn by 2023

• Based on application type tissue biopsy needles accounted for larger market share in 2016

• Veterinary hospitals are prime channel for biopsy needles distribution across the globe

• Players focusing on expanding geographic presence to garner market opportunities in developing economies

Key Features of the Report:

• The report provides granular level information about the market size, regional market share, historic market (2012-2016) and forecast (2017-2023)

• The report covers in-detail insights about the competitor’s overview, company share analysis, key market developments, and their key strategies

• The report outlines drivers, restraints, unmet needs, and trends that are currently affecting the market

• The report tracks recent innovations, key developments and startup’s details that are actively working in the market

• The report provides plethora of information about market entry strategies, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenario

• The report analyses the impact of socio-political environment through PESTLE Analysis and competition through Porter’s Five Force Analysis in addition to recent technology advancements and innovations in the market

Detailed Segmentation

By Application

o Tissue biopsy needles

o Bone biopsy needles

Distribution Channel

o Veterinary hospitals

o Veterinary clinics

o Others

Geography

o North America

• U.S

• Canada

o Europe

• Germany

• France

• U.K

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Poland

• Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

• Japan

• China

• India

• Australia & New Zealand

• ASEAN (Includes Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, Malaysia, and Others)

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

o Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Argentina

• Venezuela

• Rest of Latin America

o Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Countries

• Israel

• South Africa

Rest of MEA

