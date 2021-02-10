Event Management Software  Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

Summary

A New Market Study, titled “Event Management Software Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Event Management Software Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Event Management Software Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Event Management Software market. This report focused on Event Management Software market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Event Management Software Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimatees are explained.

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Cvent

Active Network

Xing Events

Etouches

Eventbrite

Ungerboeck Software International

Dean Evans and Associates

Certain

Lanyon Solutions

Zerista

The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Major applications as follows:

Corporate

Education

Government

Third-party planners

Others

Major Type as follows:

Venue management software

Event registration software

Ticketing software

Event planning software

Event marketing software

Analytics software

Others

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Event Management Software Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Event Management Software Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Event Management Software Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Event Management Software Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

2.2 Regional Demand

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2.3 Regional Trade

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 Cvent

3.1.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Cvent

3.1.2 Product & Services

3.1.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin of Cvent

3.1.4 Recent Development

3.2 Active Network

3.2.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Active Network

3.2.2 Product & Services

3.2.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin of Active Network

3.2.4 Recent Development

3.3 Xing Events

3.3.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Xing Events

3.3.2 Product & Services

3.3.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin of Xing Events

3.3.4 Recent Development

3.4 Etouches

3.4.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Etouches

3.4.2 Product & Services

3.4.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin of Etouches

3.4.4 Recent Development

3.5 Eventbrite

3.5.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Eventbrite

3.5.2 Product & Services

3.5.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin of Eventbrite

3.5.4 Recent Development

3.6 Ungerboeck Software International

3.6.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Ungerboeck Software International

3.6.2 Product & Services

3.6.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin of Ungerboeck Software International

3.6.4 Recent Development

3.7 Dean Evans and Associates

3.7.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Dean Evans and Associates

3.7.2 Product & Services

3.7.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin of Dean Evans and Associates

3.7.4 Recent Development

3.8 Certain

3.8.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Certain

3.8.2 Product & Services

3.8.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin of Certain

3.8.4 Recent Development

3.9 Lanyon Solutions

3.9.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Lanyon Solutions

3.9.2 Product & Services

3.9.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin of Lanyon Solutions

3.10 Zerista

3.10.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Zerista

3.10.2 Product & Services

3.10.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin of Zerista

Continued….

