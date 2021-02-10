Global Veterinary Dental Equipment Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2017-2023

Global Veterinary Dental Equipment Market Report Description:

Veterinary Dental Equipment market report gives comprehensive outlook on veterinary dental equipment across the globe with special emphasis on key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). This report on veterinary dental equipment market gives historical, current, and future market sizes (US$ Mn) of product, animal type, distribution channel and geographic regions. This report studies veterinary dental equipment market dynamics elaborately to identify the current trends & drivers, future opportunities and possible challenges to the key stakeholders operating in the market. In addition, the market report includes regulatory scenario, and competition analysis with vividly illustrated the competition dashboard to assess the market competition. Moreover, PBI analyzed veterinary dental equipment market to better equip clients with possible investment opportunities across the regions (Regional Investment Hot-Spots) and market unmet needs (Product Opportunities). Key stakeholders of the veterinary dental equipment market report include suppliers, manufacturers, marketers, policy makers engaged in manufacturing and supply of veterinary dental equipment.

Veterinary Dental Equipment Market:

The veterinary dental equipment market estimated to be valued US$ XX Mn in 2016 and poised to grow at CAGR XX%, and projected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2023.

What is impact of companion animal periodontal diseases on veterinary dental equipment market?

Increased prevalence various dental disorders are expected to propel the veterinary dental equipment market. Periodontitis is predominant dental problem associated with most of the companion animals. It is occurred in upper jaw. The labial side of teeth was affected more severely than the lingual side. Rise in awareness levels among the pet owners regarding dental diseases and oral hygiene, regular checkups with veterinary specialists are boost the veterinary dental equipment market. Availability of cutting-edge technologies such as veterinary dental radiology offers necessary information to allow veterinarians to diagnose and treat oral or dental disorders.

Asia Pacific has expected to offer lucrative opportunities for global veterinary Dental Equipment market

Increased awareness coupled with surge in pet adoption rates in advanced countries like United States is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the players plunged in veterinary dental equipment market. Increased pet lovers in Canada are expected to drive the Canadian veterinary dental equipment market.

Germany veterinary dental equipment market is set to expand at unprecedented CAGR, owing to increased various dental disorders in animals. Moreover, increased awareness in equine farms is expected to boost the market size. UK is contributing a significant market share, and expected to maintain the leverage over the forecast period.

China veterinary dental equipment market is projected to dominate the revenue share in Asia Pacific, attributed to rising animal adoption coupled with increased prevalence of dental disorders. India veterinary dental equipment market is expected to grow at significant CAGR over the forecast period. Drastic change in the demographics, change in consumer preferences, increased disposable income, sophisticated veterinary healthcare facilities are some of the factors are rendering the market growth over the forecast timeline.

Latin America veterinary dental equipment market is led by Brazil, is witnessing to grow at unprecedented CAGR over the forecast period.

Competition Assessment

Key players’ profiles in the global veterinary Dental Equipment market include:

• IM3 Vet Pty. Ltd (Australia)

• MAI Animal Health.

• Dentalaire International (U.S)

• TECHNIK Technology Ltd. (UK)

• KRUUSE UK Ltd (UK)

• VetDent Ltd (UK)

• Henry Schein (U.S)

• Wrights Dental (UK)

• Cislak Manufacturing Co (UK)

Market players are focusing on mergers and acquisitions to improve their market position in veterinary dental equipment market.

Key Findings of the Report:

• Veterinary dental equipment market is expanding at XX% CAGR over 2017 to 2023 to reach market value of US$ XX Mn by 2023

• Based on product, periodontal systems market is expanding at robust CAGR over the forecast period.

• Based on region type, North America is expected to account for major market share.

• Veterinary hospitals are prime channel for dental equipment systems distribution across the globe

• Players focusing on expanding geographic presence to garner market opportunities in developing economies

Key Features of the Report:

• The report provides granular level information about the market size, regional market share, historic market (2012-2016) and forecast (2017-2023)

• The report covers in-detail insights about the competitor’s overview, company share analysis, key market developments, and their key strategies

• The report outlines drivers, restraints, unmet needs, and trends that are currently affecting the market

• The report tracks recent innovations, key developments and startup’s details that are actively working in the market

• The report provides plethora of information about market entry strategies, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenario

• The report analyses the impact of socio-political environment through PESTLE Analysis and competition through Porter’s Five Force Analysis in addition to recent technology advancements and innovations in the market

Detailed Segmentation

By Product

o Scissors

o Sutures

o Forceps

o Cannulas

o Electro Surgery Instruments

o Others

By Animal

o Canine

o Feline

o Large animals

o Others

By Distribution Channel

o Veterinary hospitals

o Veterinary clinics

o Others

By Geography

o North America

• U.S

• Canada

o Europe

• Germany

• France

• U.K

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Poland

• Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

• Japan

• China

• India

• Australia & New Zealand

• ASEAN (Includes Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, Malaysia, and Others)

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

o Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Argentina

• Venezuela

• Rest of Latin America

o Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Countries

• Israel

• South Africa

Rest of MEA

