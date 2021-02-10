Global Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging Systems Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2017-2023

Global Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging Systems Market Report Description:

Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging Systems market report gives comprehensive outlook on veterinary diagnostics across the globe with special emphasis on key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). This report on veterinary diagnostic imaging systems market gives historical, current, and future market sizes (US$ Mn) of modality, product, animal, distribution channel and geographic regions. This report studies veterinary diagnostic imaging systems market dynamics elaborately to identify the current trends & drivers, future opportunities and possible challenges to the key stakeholders operating in the market. In addition, the market report includes regulatory

scenario, and competition analysis with vividly illustrated the competition dashboard to assess the market competition. Moreover, PBI analyzed veterinary diagnostic imaging systems market to better equip clients with possible investment opportunities across the regions (Regional Investment Hot-Spots) and market unmet needs (Product Opportunities). Key stakeholders of the veterinary diagnostic imaging systems market report include suppliers, manufacturers, marketers, policy makers engaged in manufacturing and supply of veterinary diagnostic imaging systems market.

Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging Systems Market:

The veterinary diagnostic imaging systems market estimated to be valued US$ XX Mn in 2016 and poised to grow at CAGR XX%, and projected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2023.

Rise in awareness and increased pet adoption in China offers tremendous opportunities for veterinary diagnostic imaging systems market.

Surge in awareness among pet owners regarding novel imaging technologies like ultrasound, MRI scan is creating demand for veterinary diagnostic imaging systems market. Adoption of non-invasive technologies in veterinary practice is expected to witness lucrative opportunities. Availability of low-dose radiography systems, low exposure of pets and veterinary professionals to radiations is an advantage of novel diagnostic imaging systems.

Companion animal orthopedic disorders and rise in veterinary expenditure enables drive the veterinary diagnostic imaging systems market.

Rising animal orthopedic disorders, increased animal healthcare expenditure, and inclination towards advanced imaging technologies are expected to fuel market. However, inadequate reimbursement policies are expected to hamper veterinary diagnostic imaging systems market.

Favorable insurance policies in Europe expected to catapult the veterinary diagnostic imaging systems market

Favorable government policies in Europe are expected to accelerate the animal diagnostic imaging systems market. Increase training centers in imaging and adoption of advanced technologies are anticipated to fuel the market over the forecast period.

Saudi Arabia has the world’s highest proportion of big dog breed; more than 70% of dog breeds are belonging to larger breeds. Increasing adoption of pets expected to create demand for diagnostic imaging systems market.

Brazil animal diagnostic imaging system creates lucrative opportunities owing to increasing pet adoption, availability of state-of-art technologies, increasing small animal per capita are expected to boost the market.

More than 68% of New Zealand households own a pet, higher than any other nation across the globe. Emerging nations are expected to offer growth opportunities for global animal diagnostic imaging System market.

Competition Assessment

Key players’ profiles in the global veterinary imaging systems market include:

• IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.)

• CHISON (China)

• BCF Technology (Scotland)

• ECM Echo control Medical (France)

• Promed Group Co., Ltd (China)

• SIUI (China)

• Clarius (Canada)

• Shenzhen Ricso Technology Co., Ltd (China)

• E-soat SpA

Market players are being focused on mergers and acquisitions to improve their market position in veterinary diagnostics market. Robust investments in R&D, new product launches are few strategies adopted by companies.

Key Findings of the Report:

• Veterinary diagnostic imaging systems market is expanding at XX% CAGR over 2017 to 2023 to reach market value of US$ XX Mn by 2023

• Based on modality, portable diagnostic imaging systems market is expanding at robust CAGR over the forecast period.

• Based on region type, North America is expected to account for major market share.

• Veterinary hospitals are prime channel for diagnostics systems distribution across the globe

• Players focusing on expanding geographic presence to garner market opportunities in developing economies

Key Features of the Report:

• The report provides granular level information about the market size, regional market share, historic market (2012-2016) and forecast (2017-2023)

• The report covers in-detail insights about the competitor’s overview, company share analysis, key market developments, and their key strategies

• The report outlines drivers, restraints, unmet needs, and trends that are currently affecting the market

• The report tracks recent innovations, key developments and startup’s details that are actively working in the market

• The report provides plethora of information about market entry strategies, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenario

• The report analyses the impact of socio-political environment through PESTLE Analysis and competition through Porter’s Five Force Analysis in addition to recent technology advancements and innovations in the market.

Detailed Segmentation

By Modality

o Portable

o Standalone

By Product

o MRI

o Ultrasound

o PET

o Magnetic Particle Imaging

o SPECT

o CT

o Photoacoustic Imaging

o Optical Imaging

o Others

By Animal

o Companion animal

o Large animal

o Others

By Distribution Channel

o Veterinary hospitals

o Veterinary clinics

o Others

By Geography

o North America

• U.S

• Canada

o Europe

• Germany

• France

• U.K

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Poland

• Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

• Japan

• China

• India

• Australia & New Zealand

• ASEAN (Includes Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, Malaysia, and Others)

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

o Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Argentina

• Venezuela

• Rest of Latin America

o Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Countries

• Israel

• South Africa

Rest of MEA

