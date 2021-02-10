Pedestrian Simulation Software Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast forecast year

Pedestrian Simulation Software market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Pedestrian Simulation Software market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-Based Pedestrain Simulation Software

On-Premise Pedestrain Simulation Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Building Capacity Planning

Public Transport Accessibility

Evacuation Planning

Others

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Pedestrian Simulation Software market has been segmented as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Pedestrian Simulation Software market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

The key players covered in this study

AnyLogic

Oasys software

PTV Group

BENTLEY SYSTEMS

Ramboll Group

Arup

AECOM

SimWalk

ASE AG

SimWell