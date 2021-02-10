Global Metabolic Biomarker Testing Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2023

The Americas region is responsible for the largest market share of the global Metabolic Biomarker Testing Market owing to the rising incidence of genetic abnormalities, governmental support for the research and development, and presence of sophisticated infrastructure. Moreover, North America is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period. This growth can be imputed to the rising disposable income of the population and increasing demand for personalized medicine of global metabolic biomarker market for the next few years.

The European market has boost the market growth owing to the rising awareness about nutritional products, increasing numbers of clinical trials, and rapid growth of data analysis software for metabolic biomarker are the factors to propel the growth of this market. The U.K contributed to huge market share followed by Germany and Italy owing to a huge patient population in Europe.

Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest growth in the global metabolic biomarker testing market due to the rising awareness about genetic disorder and advances in the medical fields are driving the market growth.

The Middle East & Africa are expected to experience limited growth due to less demand for genetic testing. The Middle East is growing significantly as compared to the African metabolic biomarker testing market owing to a rise in the number of chronic disease cases, and novel genetic testing methods.



Segmentation

The global metabolic biomarker testing market is segmented on the basis of techniques, indications, application, and end user.

On the basis of the techniques, the global metabolic biomarker testing market is segmented into separation techniques, detection techniques. The separation techniques is categorized into liquid chromatography, gas chromatography, capillary chromatography. Moreover, the liquid chromatography segment is classified into high performance liquid chromatography, ultra performance liquid chromatography.

Furthermore, detection techniques is divided into mass spectrometry, multivariate analysis, and spectroscopy. Under detection techniques, spectroscopy is further classified into nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy and Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy

On the basis of the indication, the global metabolic biomarker testing market is segmented into cancer, cardiovascular disorders, neurological disorders, inborn errors of metabolism, and others.

On the basis of the application, the global metabolic biomarker testing market is segmented into drug discovery or drug assessment, nutrigenomics, toxicology testing, personalized medicine, functional genomics, and others

On the basis of the end user, the global metabolic biomarker testing market is segmented into pharma & biotech companies, diagnostic tool companies, healthcare it/big data companies, clinical laboratories, and others.



Key Players

Some of key the players in the global metabolic biomarker testing market are Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Bruker Corporation (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Waters Corporation (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Biocrates Life Sciences AG (Austria), Human Metabolome Technologies Inc. (Japan), LECO Corporation (U.S.), and Metabolon Inc. (U.S.), and others.

