Embedded Systems Market Size, Share, Growth, Regional Trends, Development Status and Forecast 2025

Market Research Future published a research report on "Embedded Systems Market Research Report-Global Forecast till 2025"

Overview

The Global Embedded Systems Market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period of 2019–2025. There are various factors contributing to the growth of the global embedded systems market such as rising automation in various industrial verticals such as food & beverages, oil & gas, automotive and pharmaceuticals. Moreover, embedded systems are small in size, consume low power, and perform the specific task for which these are developed; these benefits are expected to drive the growth of the market.

Key Players

MRFR recognizes the key players in the Global Embedded Systems Atmel Corporation (US), Intel Corporation (US), Texas Instruments (US), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), Microsoft Corporation (US), Samsung Electronics Corporation (South Korea), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), Analog Devices Inc.(US), Kontron AG (Germany), Advantech Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), ARM Limited (UK), Fujitsu Limited (Japan), Microchip Technology Inc. (US), Xilinx, Inc. (US), and STMicroelectronics (Switzerland).

The prominent players keep innovating and investing in research and development to offer a cost-effective product portfolio. There have been recent mergers and acquisitions among the key players, a strategy the business entities emphasize strengthening their reach to the customers.

Segmentation

The Global Embedded Systems Market has been segmented based on Type Microcontroller Performance, Functionality, Application, and Region.

By Type, the market has been segmented hardware and software.

By microcontroller performance, the market has been segmented into small-scale embedded systems, medium-scale embedded systems, large-scale embedded systems.

By functionality, the market has been segmented into stand-alone embedded systems, real-time embedded systems, mobile embedded systems, and networked embedded systems

By application, the market has been segmented into automotive, telecommunication, healthcare, industrial, consumer electronics, military & aerospace, and others

By region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Embedded Systems Market – Regional Analysis

The Global Embedded Systems Market is estimated to grow at a significant rate in the future. The geographical analysis of the embedded systems market has been done for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America accounted for the largest share in 2018 for the global embedded systems market. North America is one of the developed regions which has large scale industries which require the embedded systems to perform a number of tasks. Moreover, the rising disposable income among the individuals is contributing to the growth of the market as consumers are increasingly demanding smart appliances.

Europe accounts for the second-largest market share in the embedded systems market due to the presence of companies such as Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V. Kontron AG, and others. These companies offer various embedded systems to the telecom, military & defense, consumer electronics, and other industries. Germany accounts for the largest market share in the region due to the presence of various automotive, electronics, and consumer goods industries. Moreover, the rising demand for smart homes and appliances is also contributing to the growth of the market.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for consumer electronics, home appliances, IoT devices, and others. The advancement of technology has reduced manual work and improved the overall functionality and performance of the work. Additionally, the presence of large and medium-size manufacturers of the embedded systems in the market such as Fujitsu Limited, Advantech Co., Ltd, Renesas Electronics Corporation and others, offering different types of embedded systems to various industry verticals such as telecom, healthcare, consumer electronics, and others is expected to drive the market. Additionally, the increasing demand for IoT devices associated with smart factories, smart homes, and smart cities are also fueling the growth of the market in the region. China accounts for the largest market share in the region for the embedded systems market due to the increasing demand for electric vehicles, production of mobile phones, development in the telecom industry and other investments made by the private and the public sector in the semiconductor market. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is also expected to be the fastest-growing region for the embedded systems market.

The rest of the world is expected to be growing at a significant CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing investments made by the government and companies for the development of advanced technology in the region. Further, the region has been segmented into South America and the Middle East & Africa region.

