Digital Mobile Radio (DMR) Market 2021 Size, Emerging Technologies, Future Plans and Trends by Forecast 20235

Market Research Future published a research report on “Digital Mobile Radio (DMR) Market Research Report – Global Forecast to 2025” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2025.

Market Overview:

As per the analysis by Market Research Future Reports (MRFR), the global digital mobile radio market is estimated to value USD 7.45 Billion, with a CAGR of 10.06% during the forecast period. The manufacturers in the global Digital Mobile Radio Market 2020 are focusing on the betterment of digital mobile radio to retain their position in the competitive sphere. The companies have spent significant share from their revenues on research and development. As a part of development strategy, these companies pursue other ways too such as merging and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, and collaborations to increase their presence and get a competitive advantage in the global Digital Mobile Radio Market. Additionally, the organizations majorly focus on developing compatible and highly effective radio equipment with better connectivity for applications, increased security in telecommunications, aerospace, defense, among other verticals of the industry. The increasing usage of the products by small organizations and businesses is likely to reinforce the expansion of the market in the forthcoming period.

Key Players

The most significant players of global Digital Mobile Radio Market are ICOM Inc. (Japan), Hytera Communications Corporation Ltd. (China), JVCKENWOOD Corporation (Japan), Leonardo SpA (Italy), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (the US), Motorola Solutions, Inc. (US), Simoco Wireless Solutions Limited (UK), RELM Wireless Corporation (US), Tait Ltd. (New Zealand), and Thales Group (France). Apart from these key players, Comita Group (Slovenia), talent Technology Services Limited (UK), MCS Digital (Australia), RADIO DATA GmbH (Germany), and Rolta Incorporated (US) have a considerable presence in the global digital mobile radio (DMR) market.

Global Digital Mobile Radio (DMR) Market – Segmentations

Global Digital Mobile Radio Market can be classified into Industry Vertical, Tier, and Region.

On the basis of industry vertical, the global digital mobile radio market can be segregated into defense & public safety, commercial, mining, transportation, oil & gas, and others.

On the basis of the tier, the global digital mobile radio market can be segregated into tier 1 (unlicensed), tier 2 (conventional), and tier 3 (trunked).

On the basis of region, the global digital mobile radio market can be segregated into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and Central and South America.

Global Digital Mobile Radio (DMR) Market – Regional Analysis

On the basis of geography, the global digital mobile radio market is classified into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and Central and South America. The North American market led the global market in 2018 and is likely to retain its position in the market during the forecast period. The market is majorly influenced by the significant contribution by Canada and the US. Owing to the presence of companies like Harris Corporation, Motorola Solutions, Inc., and RELM Wireless Corporation, the market is propelling at a fast pace. The North American region has experienced significant demand for radio systems for surveillance, security featuring GPS connectivity, law enforcement, Bluetooth connectivity, and others. It was accredited to the expansion of the market in the North American region. On the other side, the APAC region is estimated to record the fastest growth during the review period from 2019 t0 2025. The increasing incidents of criminal activities and the demand for an effective security system are likely to aid in the expansion of the digital mobile radio market in the region. The European market is estimated to expand significantly during the forecast period. With the presence of countries like the UK, Germany, the market is likely to grow at a fast pace. The Rest of the World (RoW) is likely to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period.

