Healthcare Information Systems By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2018-2025

According to Stratistics MRC, the Healthcare Information Systems market accounted for $40.39 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $70.36 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2015 to 2022. Rising government initiatives, increasing healthcare costs and aging population are some of the factors driving the market growth. However, lack of experienced professionals is hampering the market. Usage of mobile devices and Cloud Technology are some of the popular trends in the market.

North America and Europe are dominating the global market due to various factors such as increasing demand for better healthcare facilities and rising needs of integrated healthcare systems in these regions. Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness high growth rate, owing to growing incidence of various diseases in the region.

Some of the key players in the market include Medical Information technology Inc., Philips Healthcare, 3M Health, InterSystems, Cerner corporation, NextGen Healthcare information systems Inc, Carestream health Inc, Novarad Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, Agfa Gevaert, Merge Healthcare Inc, Dell, McKesson Corporation, GE Healthcare and Siemens Healthcare.

Components Covered:

Hardware

Services

Software

Applications Covered:

Pharmacy information systems

Laboratory information systems

Hospital information systems

Delivery Mode Covered:

Cloud-based

Web-based

On-premise

Regions Covered:

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements