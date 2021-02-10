Bacillus Coagulans Market : Industry Research, Growth Trends and Opportunities During 2018 – 2028

Sales of bacillus coagulans have witnessed sheer proliferation in the recent past in line with rising consumer preference for probiotic diet and growing digestive disorders. The bacillus coagulans market is expected to witness sales surpassing 41 thousand tons by 2019, as per the latest research study by Fact.MR.

Interest in probiotic fortified functional foods and beverages continues to grow across countries. Exhibiting the characteristics of both lactobacillus and bacillus genera, bacillus coagulans has recently attracted the attention of food manufacturers and researchers. A large number of studies are being conducted on the low-cost microbial production of bacillus coagulans for use in the food industry.

According to Fact.MR’s report, cost-effectiveness and better stability and survival of bacillus coagulans in high-temperature, heat treated food products are the major factors fostering the adoption rate of bacillus coagulans in the food and beverages industry. Bacillus coagulans is being increasingly used in food supplements to strengthen the immune system, provide anti-allergy effect, and reduce gastrointestinal system infection.

Increasing lactose intolerance and growing allergies towards milk proteins is resulting in an increased demand for non-dairy probiotics. This is leading to a rise in production of non-dairy milk-like compositions including bacillus coagulans. Food and beverages producers are strengthening innovation backed on the recent research studies showing various benefits of bacillus coagulans.

“While bacillus coagulans may offer various benefits, there is a need for more research on side-effects and interactions of bacillus coagulans. Also, the lack of human trials and the unknown effects of long-term use of bacillus coagulans may cause serious health issues. The dosage amount of bacillus coagulans is another uncertainty due to the absence of clinical data,” says Fact.MR’s report.

Strains of bacillus are currently being employed for a therapeutic and protective effect against clinical syndromes, especially, metabolic disorders. Moreover, natural products including bacillus coagulans are emerging as a safe alternative for managing metabolic syndrome.

APEJ Holds Pole Position in the Market, Greater China to Witness Higher Growth Rate

With volume sales exceeding15 thousand tons in 2019, APEJ is projected to hold a strong position in the bacillus coagulans market, according to the Fact.MR report. Demand in China continues to grow at a brisk pace. The approval of bacillus coagulans for use as an ingredient in the food and beverages fortification in Asian markets is driving the demand for bacillus coagulans.

Key consumer groups in Greater China including rising population aged 60 and above as well as families with children are focusing on consuming fortified food products and promoting digestive system health. With the approval of bacillus coagulans in the list of bacteria used in food in China, there has been a rise in usage of bacillus coagulans in functional food as well as infant food products in China.

Bacillus coagulans producers in developed regions including North America and Europe are moving towards new distribution partnerships to increase product availability in Asia. Leading players in the bacillus coagulans market in North America are entering a strategic alliance to bring new patented innovation in the food and beverages industry in the region, as per the report.

Production of new foods and beverages for children is outpacing the total market. Food and beverages companies across countries are innovating new product line by including probiotic ingredients and supplements in food products for infants and growing children. Probiotic chocolates, milk and juices fortified with probiotics such as bacillus coagulans are some of the products with health benefits supporting immune and digestive health.

The Fact.MR report provides key insights on the growth potential of the bacillus coagulans for the forecast period 2018-2028. According to the report, the bacillus coagulans market is expected to register CAGR of 7.6% in terms of volume between 2018 and 2028.

