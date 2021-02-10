Global Chains and Sprockets MarketBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

About Chains and Sprockets in Material Handling Equipment

Chains are used for carrying out basic functions, such as power transmission and conveying materials, within industries. They are manufactured using different types of materials, such as cast iron, cast steel, steel, and plastic and forged chains. These chains are used across different end-user industries according to the type of processes adopted to ensure optimum productivity. Sprockets are wheels with teeth around the outer edge, with the help of which they get attached to chains easily. Chains move against the teeth of the sprockets, thus forming a non-slippage structure to both chains and sprockets. Sprockets are components made from robust and non-corrosive materials, which ensure a long life of these components even in harsh industrial environments.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global chains and sprockets market in material handling equipment to grow at a CAGR of 3.52% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global chains and sprockets market in material handling equipment for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Chains and Sprockets Market in Material Handling Equipment 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Regal Beloit

• Renold

• Rexnord

• Timken

• TSUBAKIMOTO CHAIN

Other prominent vendors

• 4B

• ABB

• Allied Locke Industries

• Bea Ingranaggi

• Chain + Conveyor

• Chiaravalli Group

• Chinabase Machinery

• Cross & Morse

• Diamond Chain Company

• Dong Bo Chain

• Fastenal

• Gates

• HONGSBELT

• Industrias YUK

• Iwis

• John King Chains

• KittenWulf

• Martin Sprocket & Gear

• Motion Industries

• NGB Group

• Regina Catene Calibrate

• RJT Conveyors

• SDP/SI

• SEDIS

• Wippermann

• Wire Belt

• WMH Herion

• Zhejiang Gidi Industrial Chain

Market driver

• Diverse applications of chains and sprockets across industrial applications

Market trend

• Self-lubricated chains

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

