Global Pearlescent Pigment MarketBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

About Pearlescent Pigment

Pearlescent pigments are special kind of pigments that belong to the fluorescent and phosphorescent pigments category. These pigments are made from naturally from fish scales or synthetic mica platelets or artificial glass substrates followed by semitransparent layers of metal oxides. They deliver superior whiteness, shine: and coverage with extraordinary optical effects ranging from a fine-grained luster to a bold silvery-white sparkle. Due to the properties like multiple reflections and refractions, the pearlescent pigments exhibit a lustrous sheen, pearl-like gloss, and high refractive coefficients. When coated with transparent substances like mica oxide, dye: or carbon black powder, the sheen and gloss effects can be tremendously increased. Due to its excellent properties, it is highly recommended in general industrial coatings, plastics, and printing ink applications.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global pearlescent pigment market to grow at a CAGR of 4.58% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global pearlescent pigment market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of pearlescent pigment.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• ROW

Technavio’s report, Global Pearlescent Pigment Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• ALTANA

• BASF

• CHESIR

• Merck

• Sudarshan Chemical Industries

• Sun Chemical

Other prominent vendors

• CRISTAL

• Kuncai Americas

• NIHON KOKEN KOGYO

• Oxen Special Chemicals

• Sinoparst Science and Technology

Market driver

• Excellent functional properties

Market trend

• FDA approval for use in cosmetics and personal care products

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

