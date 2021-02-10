Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Films Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Categories
About Polyvinyl Alcohol Films

The global polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) films market is a contributing segment of the global polymer market. From a top-down perspective, Technavio has analyzed the PVA market as a related market to set the context in which the global PVA films market will be reviewed.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global polyvinyl alcohol films market to grow at a CAGR of 5.72% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global polyvinyl alcohol films market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• APAC
• Europe
• North America
• ROW

Technavio’s report, Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Films Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors
• AICELLO CORPORATION
• Arrow GreenTech
• Cortec Corporation
• Changzhou Water Soluble
• KURARAY
• NIPPON GOHSEI

Market driver
• Miniaturization of electronic components
Market trend
• Growing processed food industry
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

