Electronic Grade Hydrogen Peroxide Market 2019 – 2029 Explore Future Growth With Top Players

Adoption of electronics systems and sensors with pronounced safety features is proliferating in the automotive sector. The scenario is projected to continue at a higher rate due to E-Mobility and emerging technologies such as autonomous vehicles. Increasing consumption of semiconductors used in automotive for various microcontrollers and sensors will cost over US$ 600 per car by 2022.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this [email protected] https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2954

Trend of automation, electrification, digital connectivity, safety and security will amplify the demand for semiconductors. Super pure hydrogen peroxide has emerged as a new material of choice as a cleaning agent during semiconductor manufacturing and aforementioned growth of semiconductor industry will expand electronic grade hydrogen peroxide market at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways of Electronic Grade Hydrogen Peroxide Market:

Growth in semiconductor industry is poised to create a plethora of opportunities for electronic grade hydrogen peroxide manufacturers during the forecast period.

Increasing consumption of electronic chemicals used to clean and etch integrated circuits are set propel the demand for electronic grade hydrogen peroxide.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Ask [email protected] https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=2954

On the basis of function, etchant (etching agent) has driven the consumption of electronic grade hydrogen peroxide and accounted for more than half of the market share.

Range of 30% – 32% concentration has remained the preferred choice of concentration in semiconductor industries and is set to create absolute $ opportunities worth US$ 77 Mn by 2029

“Attributed to the low cost, reduced waste disposal problems and superior performance, electronic grade hydrogen peroxide has become key ingredient in ultra-high purity cleaning agent applications which is set to catalyze the market’s growth”, says the Fact.MR analyst.

Production Capacity Expansion Has Remained Key Strategy of Market Actors

Electronic grade hydrogen peroxide market is highly consolidated market in nature in which Solvay S.A., Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc., Evonik Industries AG and Arkema has accounted for nearly three fourth of the market share in 2018.

For comprehensive insights on this market adoption, ask an analyst [email protected] https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=2954

To meet the burgeoning demand for electronic grade hydrogen peroxide, market players have expanded their production capacities. In response to increasing labor and raw material costs, numerous players have increased their prices of electronic grade hydrogen peroxide.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Email: [email protected]

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates