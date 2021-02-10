Global Smart Air Purifier Market Research Report 2021

Market Highlights

The changing lifestyle and demand for extra comfort is driving growth of the market. Smart air purifiers are used for cleaning the dust particles. They are also used for knowing in detail the amount of particles and at which time of the day which pollutant is densely available in the surroundings. Growing industrialization leading to increase in pollution levels will increase the market growth. However, high initial costs & frequent maintenance schedules are expected to restrict market growth.

Market Research Analysis

For the purpose of this study, the global smart air purifier market has been divided into four segments such as by type, technology, application & sales channel. On the basis of type, the market has been segmented as dust collectors, fume & smoke collectors & others. Among the dust collectors segment accounts the largest market share. Dust collector is majorly absorbing the overall dust & dirt particles in the surroundings

On the basis of technology, the market has been segmented as High-efficiency particulate air filters (HEPA), activated carbon filtration and others. High-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) segment dominates the technology segment of the market and is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period. HEPA filters are used for protecting humans from airborne bacteria’s and viral organisms. Majorly this application can be used in hospitals.



On the application, the market has been segmented as residential, commercial & others. Residential dominates the application segment of the market and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rise in demand for comfort in emerging countries will increase market growth. Moreover, increasing pollution levels globally are expected to contribute significantly during the forecast period. On the basis of sales channel, the market has been segmented into OEM and Aftermarket. OEM dominates the sales channel segment.

Key Players

The prominent players in the smart air purifier market include Honeywell International Inc(US), Xiaomi (China) , LG Electronics (South Korea), Blueair (Romania), COWAYCO.,LTD.(South Korea), Koninklijke Philips N.V (Netherlands) , Sunbeam Products, Inc(US). Sharp Electronics Corporation (US). Alencorp (US),and Whirlpool Corporation (US).

