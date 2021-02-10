Global Electronic Design Automation Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

About Electronic Design Automation

The global electronic design automation market is expected to be highly concentrated by the end of 2022. Vendors in this marketspace are competing based on factors such as technology, research and developmental activities, labor, and brand. Moreover, players in the EDA market are also focusing on differentiating their products based on innovation, regulatory compliance, and quality of the products. Based on type the market can be segmented into on-premise solutions and cloud-based solutions. The electronic design automation market is witnessing considerable growth in the on-premise deployment model because on-premise software provides data execution across many business units, functions, or product lines. According to our analysts, the on-premise segment will account for the maximum share of the EDA market throughout the next few years.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global electronic design automation market expected to post a CAGR of USD 11 billion during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global electronic design automation market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of electronic design automation.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Electronic Design Automation Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Cadence Design Systems

• Mentor Graphics (Siemen)

• Synopsys

Other prominent vendors

• Agnisys

• Aldec

• Ansys (Ansoft)

• JEDA Technologies

• Keysight Technologies

• MunEDA

• XILINX

• Zuken

Market driver

• Rising adoption of SoC technology

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Shift from perpetual to subscription licensing model

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.