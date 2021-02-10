IT Robotic Automation By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2018-2025

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global IT Robotic Automation Market is growing at a CAGR of 60.9% during the forecast period 2015 to 2022. Cost benefits and enhanced efficiency over manual process handling, growing recognition in finance and accounting segment, ability to leverage other application software without integration are some of the key factors driving the market growth.

Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) is one of the major segments in the IT industry where high acceptance of robotic process automation is expected in the coming years. In 2015, North America and Europe were the key contributors to the global IT robotic automation market. Major companies offering RPA tools witness the U.S. as a prospective area for the development of RPA technology. The market has a vast opportunity to develop with the execution of robotic process automation in application and infrastructure management.

Some of the key players in global IT robotic automation market are Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Infosys Limited, Blue Prism, Genpact Ltd., Sutherland Global Services, Inc., IPSoft, Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Capgemini, Automation Anywhere, Inc., Be Informed B.V., Atos SE, Genfour and Appian Corporation.

Types of IT Robotic Automation Covered:

Tools

o Model-based Application Tools

o Process-based Application Tools

Services

o Application Management

o BPO

o Consulting

o Infrastructure Management

o Integration and Development

o Professional

o Training

Regions Covered:

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements