Global Personal Computer as a Service Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2024

The global PC as a Service (PCaaS) is expected to reach USD 71,590 million at a CAGR of over 55.1% by the end of the forecast period.

North America was leading the PCaaS market in 2018. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market from 2018 to 2024, whereas Europe is expected to be at the third spot in the PCaaS market in terms of market share during the assessment period.

The North American countries covered in the study are the US, Canada, and Mexico. North America is the major region in terms of market share in the PCaaS market. The market has the presence of many PCaaS vendors that provide their services globally. The key players in the region include HP Development Company, L.P., Microsoft Corporation, SHI International Corporation, and Plantronics, Inc., which operates across the region. The key driving factors for the growth of the PCaaS market in the region include the increasing need to reduce the capital expenditure (Capex) and operational expenditure (Opex) by enterprises as well as the adoption of contract-based services and solutions by SMEs.

Europe was the third-largest market in the PCaaS market in 2018. Europe has been segmented into four segments, namely the UK, Germany, France, and the rest of Europe. The UK is expected to gain the highest market share according to the MRFR analysis, followed by Germany, France, and the rest of Europe. Factors responsible for the market growth include the growing number of connected devices with the introduction of IoT across all verticals. PCaaS is rapidly being deployed by enterprises in the IT and telecommunication, healthcare, retail, and BFSI verticals at present in Europe. Many companies are competing to expand their presence in Europe. For instance, in February 2019 HP has expanded its enterprise DaaS to include support for Apple products across 20 European countries, which was previously available only in the US.

Asia-Pacific has been categorized into five segments—China, Japan, India, Vietnam, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market from 2018 to 2024. This is due to the presence of active players in China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Hong Kong. The companies active in Asia-Pacific are Lenovo (Hong Kong), SAMSUNG (South Korea), ZTE Corporation (China), Fujitsu (Japan), and others.

Other key players in this market are expanding their services to the Asia-Pacific market by collaborating with channel partners and resellers. China is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. Moreover, China, Japan, India, and other emerging countries are adopting advanced technologies and preparing for the challenges associated with the changing processes for PCaaS.

Prominent Players

Various Prominent Players in the global PC as a service (PCaaS) are HP Development Company (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Dell Inc. (US), Lenovo (Hong Kong), CompuCom Systems, Inc., (US), Capgemini (France), SHI International Corp. (US), Dimension Data (South Africa), Softcat PLC (UK), Avaya Inc. (US).

Global PC as a Service (PCaaS): Segmentation

The global PC as a service (PCaaS) market has been segmented by component, organization size, industry vertical, and region. Based on component, the hardware segment (PCaaS) dominated the global PC as a service market with the largest market share; the software segment is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. Based on organization size, the market has been segmented into small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. Whereas, on the basis of vertical, it has been segmented into BFSI, healthcare, IT & telecom, retail, manufacturing, education, government, and others.

