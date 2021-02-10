Global Yeast and Yeast Extracts Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2024

Market Overview

Yeast is an important ingredient for the various cooking recipe once it ferments. Be it branded yogurt, pasta, bread, Indian cuisines like dosa, or various beverages, the importance of yeast can never be ignored. So cannot be the demand and supply for the same. Hence, the market for yeast yeast extract is growing rapidly, given the trend of being a foodie rising among people. The demand for yeast yeast extract is being raised in various industries including academics research institutes, animal feed, food and beverages, and pharmaceuticals. This versatile demand drives the market.

Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report about the global yeast yeast extract market that adumbrates the market extension with 9.1% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) in this market between 2017 and 2024. In terms of cash, this market will reach the figures of US $ 7.88 bn by the end of 2024. This report offers detailed analysis for micro and macro markets for yeast yeast extract.

Major Key Players Analysis

The key players in the Global Covid-19 Impact on Yeast and Yeast Extracts Market are DSM N.V (Netherlands), Angel Yeast Co., Ltd (China), British Foods PLC (UK), Chr. Hansen (Denmark), Kerry Group (Republic of Ireland), LESAFFRE Group (France), LEIBER GMBH (Germany), LALLEMAND Inc (Canada) and Synergy Flavors (Ireland)

Market Segment

Global Covid-19 Impact on Yeast and Yeast Extracts Market has been segmented by Applications, Forms, Product Types, Types and Region. There are separate kinds of product segments for the yeast market and yeast extract market. On the basis of applications, this market has been segmented into animal feed, academics and research institutes, food beverages, and pharmaceuticals intermediary supplies. Animal feed comprises of food given to domestic animals. This includes various kinds of fodder and forage. According to this report, yeast usage is expected to grow maximum in food beverages application during the forecast period. In academic institutions, researches are conducted for experiments to see whether yeast can be used for creating preservatives or medicines. The pharmaceutical industry uses yeast to create various medicines. Intermediary supplies comprise of both goods and services that are exchanged between the principal and the third party. On the basis of form, the market has been segmented into dry yeast and instant yeast. In dry yeast, the yeast cells in dehydrated granules are alive but dormant because of the lack of moisture. They become suitable for use only when dissolved in the water. Instant yeasts carry moisture. During the forecast period, dry yeast is expected to dominate the market.

Regional Analysis

The regional segmentation of global Yeast and Yeast Extract Industry segments the market into regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East Africa (MEA). Due to the heavy consumption of beverages, North America and Europe are the top two biggest markets for yeast yeast extract. The technologies aiding the controlled yeast fermentation is also available in this technologically advanced continent. In North America, the biggest markets are the United States of America (USA) and Canada. In Europe, the maximum market revenue comes from France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom (UK), followed by rest of Europe. Due to the high density of population, popular demand and rising technological advancement, Asia Pacific is a rapidly growing market for yeast yeast extract. Here, the biggest markets are China, India, and Japan, followed by the rest of Asia Pacific. Although the consumption of yeast related products is decent in the MEA region, their production is limited due to unsuitably hot climate and technological backwardness.

