Global GIS Software in Agriculture Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

GIS Software in Agriculture market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global GIS Software in Agriculture market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Cloud

On-Premise

Market segment by Application, split into

Crop Monitoring

Soil Analysis

Irrigation Monitoring

Others

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the GIS Software in Agriculture market has been segmented as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global GIS Software in Agriculture market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

The key players covered in this study

Autodesk, Inc.

Computer Aided Development Corporation Ltd. (Cadcorp)

Earth Observing System

Environmental System Research Institute (ESRI)

Geosoft Inc.

Hexagon AB

Hi-Target Surveying Instrument Co., Ltd

L3 Harris Technologies

racle Corporation

Parrot SA

Pitney Bowes Inc.

SuperMap Software Co., Ltd.

Takor Group Ltd

Topcon Corporation

