Micro Irrigation Systems By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2018-2025

According to Stratistics MRC, the global micro irrigation systems market is estimated to be $2,579.3 million in 2015 and is expected to reach $8,427.1 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 18.4%. Increasing demand for food with rising population, favourable policies and regulatory framework by government, growing awareness for advanced agricultural technologies, enhancement in Crop Yield & Quality and rapidly growing greenhouse vegetable production are the factors anticipated to drive the micro irrigation systems market. Some of the major restraints of the market include high maintenance cost and huge initial investment. Wide acceptance of micro irrigation systems in emerging regions and increasing investments for research and development by established firms acts as opportunities for the market growth.

Based on crop types, orchard crops is likely to dominate the global micro irrigation systems market followed by plantation crops. Field crops are expected to exhibit considerable growth over the forecast period. Due to high adoption of sprinkler irrigation systems in fields, landscaping and turf grass, this segment is projected to hold the largest share. North America and Europe are the major markets for micro irrigation systems and Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR among the other regions.

Some of the key players in the global micro irrigation systems market include The Toro Company, Deere & Company, EPC Industries Limited, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Reinke Manufacturing Company, Inc., Valmont Industries, Inc., Elgo Irrigation Ltd., Netafim Limited, Rivulis Irrigation, Hunter Industries, Inc., Nelson Irrigation Corp, T-L Irrigation Co., Sistema Azud SA, Rain Bird Corporation and Lindsay Corporation.

Crop Types Covered:

Plantation Crops

Forage & Turf Grasses

Field Crops

Orchard Crops

Other Crop Types

Components Covered:

Sprinkler Irrigation

o Couplers

o Fittings & Accessories

o Spray/Sprinkler Heads

o Tubing

o Pumping Unit

o Others Sprinkler Irrigation

Drip Irrigation

o Emitters

o Pressure Regulators

o Drip Tube Fittings

o Valves

o Sub-Main

o Backflow Preventers

o Drip Tubing/Drip Hose

o Filters

o Air Vent

o Mainline

Product Types Covered:

Central Pivot Irrigation

Traditional Sprinklers

Lateral Move Irrigation

Sprinkler Irrigation Systems

Drip Irrigation Systems

End Users Covered:

Large Corporate Farming

Small Farmers

Sports grounds

Government

Public Parks

Other End Users

Regions Covered:

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancement