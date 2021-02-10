Offshore Support Vessel By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2018-2025

According to Stratistics MRC, the offshore support vessel market accounted for $29.15 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $43.07 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 5.7%. The offshore support vessels are used to transport the food, goods, employees, and other stuff to the field from shore. The offshore support vessels are now available in different categories with increasing technological superiority. The factors favoring the market growth include growing offshore fields, increasing demand for energy, declining oil and gas reserves, growing offshore and subsea exploration activities. However, environmental issues, lack of skilled labor and high initial prices are the restraints for market growth.

Anchor Handling Towing Supply Vessels (AHTS) is the leading segment with more than 50% of share in global offshore support vessels market followed by platform support vessels. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market with increasing deep water exploration activities. Brazil, Middle East, Mexico and South East Asia have the promising markets for offshore support vessels market. The key players of the market include, Baker Hughes Inc., Siem Offshore, Schlumberger Limited, Intermarine Llc, GulfMark, Halliburton Company, Weatherford International, Farstad Shipping Asa, Gulfshield, Tidewater, Inc., Bourbon SA, Swire Group Ltd., Seacor Marine LLC and Havila Shipping ASA.

Types of Offshore Support Vessels Covered:

Anchor Handling Tug Supply Vessels (AHTS)

Platform Supply Vessels

Standby/Guard Vessels

Multi Purpose Supply Vessel (MPSV)

Specialty Vessels

Others

Regions Covered:

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements