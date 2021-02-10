Mobile Analytics By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2018-2025

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Mobile Analytics Market is accounted for $1.36 billion in 2015 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.3% to reach $6.61 billion by 2022. Market is primarily driven by smartphone penetration, big data, increasing use of mobile advertising, advancement in algorithm development, and surge for customer analytics. Further, demand for the cloud analytics tools will accelerate the growth of mobile analytics market. However, lack of awareness regarding mobile analytics together with data privacy & security concerns have restricted the market growth. Many enterprises are entering the market and providing advance solutions coupled with device management, ability to work in an offline mode and convergence with web analytics. All these factors would create huge opportunities in the coming years.

Mobile advertising segment is experiencing exponential growth. Technology is being widely adopted by retail and e-commerce sectors, additionally with transportation & government. North America is the leading market followed by Europe during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a highest CAGR.

Some of the key players in global Mobile Analytics market are Amazon Web Services, Inc, Adobe Systems Inc, comScore, Inc, IBM Corp, AdMob, AppSee, Flurry, Inc, Localytics, Google, Inc, Mixpanel Inc, AT Internet, Microsoft Corporation, CA Technologies, Oracle, SAP, SAS, Netbiscuits, Webtrends, Segment.io and Upsight.

Types Covered:

Application performance analytics

o Mobile A/B Testing

o Cross Platform Analysis

Mobile advertisement

o Ad Attribution Analysis

o Conversion Funnel Analysis

o Campaign Analytics

In-App Behavioral Analytics

o Event Tracking

o Touch Heatmaps

o User Profiling and Demographics

Platforms Covered:

Android

Blackberry

Java ME

HTML5

iOS

Windows Phone

Other platforms

Devices Covered:

Mobile Phones

Smartphones

Tablets

Tools Covered:

Google Analytics

Localytics Mobile Apps Analytics

Mixpanel

Mobile App Tracking

Ad4Perf

TestFlight

End Users Covered:

Education

Banking and finance

Hospitality

Travel

Manufacturing

Retail and e-Commerce

Information technology

Government

Gaming

Other end users

Regions Covered:

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements