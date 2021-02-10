Global Battlefield Management Systems Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2024

Overview

The global battlefield management systems market is expected to be valued at USD 17943.02 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 4.94% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7519

A BMS helps integrate information acquisition and processing to improve control and command of combat operations. The system enhances situational awareness by providing accurate real-time information, flexible communications, virtual reconnaissance, and dynamic situational awareness efficiently to the field commander. The BMS enables the commander to make the right decisions at the right time.

ALSO READ : https://topsitenet.com/article/521195-battlefield-management-systems-market-sizeshareanalysistrend-forecast-period/

Segmental Analysis

The global battlefield management systems market has been segmented based on type and application.

ALSO READ : https://nitabombare.wordpress.com/2020/10/06/battlefield-management-systems-market-sizeshareanalysistrend-forecast-period-of-2018-to-2025/

Based on the type, the battlefield management systems market has been divided into commander systems, dismounted soldier systems, communication network systems, and others. The commander systems segment is projected to dominate the market with a valuation of USD 3507.29 million in 2018 and reach USD 4902.33 million by 2025. Commander systems offer various benefits to defense personnel, such as assisting with administrative operations as per users and roles. These systems also offer enhanced mission capability as they help plan and monitor multiple operations simultaneously. Additionally, commander systems provide situational awareness capabilities that enable defense personnel to enhance target acquisition and safety. However, the dismounted soldier systems segment is expected to register the higher CAGR of 5.30% during the forecast period.

ALSO READ : https://www.prfree.org/@taursuraj55/covid-19-impact-on-agarwood-essential-oil-market-industry-key-players-and-forecast-to-2025-6rmyw5pq5mb4

By application, the global battlefield management systems market has been categorized as air force, army, and navy. The army segment is projected to hold the maximum market share with a valuation of USD 4666.49 million in 2018. Increasing military expenditure in emerging economies, such as China and India, is bolstering the segment growth. Increasing adoption of BMS by the US army is also propelling the segment growth. For example, in 2017, Systematic provided its BMS to the US Army. Additionally, growing regional conflicts are driving the adoption of these systems by armies. The segment is expected to reach USD 6705.49 million by 2025 at the highest CAGR of 5.32% during the forecast period.

ALSO READ : https://amc5eh.prnews.io/228556-Covid19-Impact-on-Agarwood-Essential-Oil-Market-Industry-Key-Players-and-Forecast-to-2025.html

Regional Analysis

The global battlefield management systems market has been segmented, by region, into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

North America is leading the market with an estimated valuation of USD 3712.10 million in 2018. The regional market is expected to reach USD 5160.32 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 4.82% during the forecast period. Increasing defense expenditure and the growing adoption of BMS by government and defense bodies are propelling market growth.

Europe is projected to be the second-largest market during the review period. The presence of major market players, such as Elbit Systems Ltd, Atos SE, and Saab AB, is expected to drive market growth in Europe. The regional market is projected to reach USD 4772.24 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 4.72% during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis

The key players in the global battlefield management systems market are Collins Aerospace (US), Elbit Systems Ltd (Israel), Harris Corporation (US), Leonardo SpA (Italy), Thales Group (France), Atos SE (France), BAE Systems PLC (UK), Cobham PLC (UK), General Dynamics Corporation (US), L3 Technologies Inc. (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Raytheon Company (US), Rolta India Limited (India), and Saab AB (Sweden).

Key Developments

In June 2018, Thales Group launched Nexium Defense Cloud, a private cloud infrastructure solution that offers enhanced connectivity to defense personnel on the battlefield.

In November 2018, United Technologies Corporation acquired Rockwell Collins. The acquisition enabled both companies to strengthen their position in the defense industry.

In July 2015, Harris Corporation restructured its business segments into communication systems, critical networks, electronic systems, and space and intelligence systems. The restructuring enabled the company to strengthen its position in the defense industry and offer innovative solutions to its customers.