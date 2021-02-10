Global Beauty & Personal Care Products Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Face

Hand

Lips

Other

Segment by Application

Man

Woman

Children

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Procter & Gamble

L’Oreal

Unilever

Estee Lauder Cos

L Brands Inc

Beiersdorf AG

Shiseido Co Ltd

LVMH

Natura Siberica

Oriflame

Schwarzkopf & Henkel

Chanel

Amore Pacific

Lgcare

Kanebo Cosmetics

