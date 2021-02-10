Global Learning Management System MarketBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

About Learning Management System

The global learning management systems market for the corporate sector is expected to witness a steady growth during the forecast period. The increased need for a centralized distribution system along with the requirement of a cost-effective solution to manage the company’s operations and support various systems such as the enterprise resource planning (ERP), knowledge management system (KMS), and other support systems have fueled the market growth. Corporate LMS is used by companies to impart corporate training through a range of online training courses and to reduce the operating cost of training an employee. Using LMS, corporates can provide online courses to their employees and also monitor their progress remotely.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global learning management system market to grow at a CAGR of 27.17% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global learning management system market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Learning Management System Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Blackboard

• Cornerstone OnDemand

• Docebo

• Desire2learn

• Oracle

• SAP

Other prominent vendors

• Instructure

• Pearson

• Schoology

• Skillsoft

Market driver

• Adoption of NGDLE in the academic sector

Market driver

Market trend

• Increasing popularity of cloud-based LMS

Market trend

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

