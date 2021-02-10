Global and Japan Water Treatment Technology Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Global Water Treatment Technology Scope and Market Size

Water Treatment Technology market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Water Treatment Technology market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Reverse Osmosis

Ultrafiltration

Microfiltration

Electro-dialysis

Gas Separation

Market segment by Application, split into

Power & Energy

Construction

Agriculture

Chemicals

Mining & Minerals

Municipal

Other

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Water Treatment Technology market has been segmented as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Water Treatment Technology market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

The key players covered in this study

The 3M Company

Danaher Corporation

Kemira

Honeywell International

Calgon Carbon Corporation

Best Water Technology AG

Pentair

Flowserve Corporation

Nalco

Grundfos

Ashland Hercules

KITZ Corporation

Kirloskar Ebara

ITT Corporation

Emerson

Dresser

