Global Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2018-2023

Market Synopsis

Market Research Future speculates that global bleeding disorders treatment is predicted to demonstrate 10.0% CAGR during the forecast period (2018–2023). Increased number of diagnosed patients with bleeding disorders is likely to favor the market growth. A bleeding disorder is referred to as a condition where the body faces a problem with clotting method.

Market Potential and Pitfalls

With the growing number of people suffering from anemia, liver diseases, and other blood coagulation disorders, the global market for bleeding disorder treatment is estimated to flourish. Factors such as increased number of diagnosed patients with bleeding disorders, high investments by the major market giants, augmenting R&D activities, and increasing awareness associated with bleeding disorders, especially hemophilia.

The market is largely driven by augmenting awareness regarding bleeding disorders and its available treatments, large customer base, and favorable compensation policies. Patent expiry of the existing brands is also likely to offer generic drug manufacturers an opportunity to enter the lucrative market. The market is majorly focused on western countries of the European and the North American region due to the high prices of the branded drugs. Low cost of drugs will allow market penetration in the developing and under-developed countries, where patients are unable to afford high-cost medication.

Global Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market: Segmental Analysis

The global bleeding disorders treatment market has been segmented on the basis of type, treatment, drug class, and end users.

By mode of type, the global bleeding disorders treatment market has been segmented into hemophilia B, hemophilia A, Von Willebrand Disease (vWD), and others.

By mode of treatment, the global bleeding disorders treatment market has been segmented into hormone replacement therapy, desmopressin (DDAVP), anti-fibrinolytic/clot-stabilizing drugs, contraceptives, drugs applied to cuts and pipeline analysis (phase I, phase II and phase III clinical trials), and fibrin sealants.

Regional Insights

Geographically, the global bleeding disorders treatment market span across regions namely, Europe, America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

The European region occupies the second largest market share in the global market owing to factors such as advancement of technology, augmenting expenses in research, the necessity for effective and innovative therapies, and the decline in human health. As per Statista, approximately 149,764 people were diagnosed with hemophilia A.

Competitive Dashboard

The prominent players operating the global bleeding disorders treatment market are BDI Pharma, Bayer Pharmaceuticals, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer Inc., Grifols, Shire Plc, Biogen Idec, Octapharma, CSL Behring, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Novo Nordisk A/S, and others.

