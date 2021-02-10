Fiberboard Market– Survey On Product Awareness 2018 to 2028

This Fact.MR report studies the global fiberboard market for the period 2018–2028. The prime objective of this report is to offer insights and key market trends pertaining to the global fiberboard market that gradually help transform global businesses.

The market numbers have been assessed by carefully scrutinizing the fiberboard production, export and import scenario of countries in all the seven key regions, for the current year, as well as the historical performance of the market.

Market size and forecast for each segment in the fiberboard market has been provided in the context of regional markets.

The various board types considered in the fiberboard market study include hardboard (density exceeding 0.8 g/cm3 ), Medium and High Density Fiberboard (MDF/HDF) (density between 0.5 and 0.8 g/cm3 ), and ‘other fiberboard’ (density lower than 0.5 g/cm3 ). Of these, the Medium Density Fiberboard/High Density Fiberboard segment accounts for the lion’s share of the global fiberboard market.

Key segments covered

By Board Type Hardboard Medium/Hard Density Fiberboard MDF/HDF Other Fiberboard

By Application Construction Roofing Sound Proofing Exterior Sheathing Flooring & Paneling Others



Key regions covered

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Peru Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan China India ASEAN South Korea Australia & New Zealand Rest of APEJ

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Turkey Iran Israel Rest of MEA

Japan

