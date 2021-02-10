Fiberboard Market– Survey On Product Awareness 2018 to 2028

This Fact.MR report studies the global fiberboard market for the period 2018–2028. The prime objective of this report is to offer insights and key market trends pertaining to the global fiberboard market that gradually help transform global businesses.
The market numbers have been assessed by carefully scrutinizing the fiberboard production, export and import scenario of countries in all the seven key regions, for the current year, as well as the historical performance of the market.
Market size and forecast for each segment in the fiberboard market has been provided in the context of regional markets.
The various board types considered in the fiberboard market study include hardboard (density exceeding 0.8 g/cm3 ), Medium and High Density Fiberboard (MDF/HDF) (density between 0.5 and 0.8 g/cm3 ), and ‘other fiberboard’ (density lower than 0.5 g/cm3 ). Of these, the Medium Density Fiberboard/High Density Fiberboard segment accounts for the lion’s share of the global fiberboard market.
Key segments covered
- By Board Type
- Hardboard
- Medium/Hard Density Fiberboard MDF/HDF
- Other Fiberboard
- By Application
- Construction
- Roofing
- Sound Proofing
- Exterior Sheathing
- Flooring & Paneling
- Others
Key regions covered
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Chile
- Peru
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Spain
- Italy
- Nordic
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- CIS & Russia
- Asia Pacific Excluding Japan
- China
- India
- ASEAN
- South Korea
- Australia & New Zealand
- Rest of APEJ
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Turkey
- Iran
- Israel
- Rest of MEA
- Japan
