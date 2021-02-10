Global Felling Head Detailed AnalysisMarket By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2023  

Summary – A new market study, “Global Felling Head Detailed AnalysisReport 2018-2023” has been featured on WiseGuyReports

This report mainly introduces volume and value market share by players, by regions, by product type, by consumers and also their price change details. As a Detailed Analysis report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Felling Head industry.

This report splits Felling Head market by Felling Head Type, by Cutting Diameter, which covers the history data information from 2013 to 2017 and forecast from 2018 to 2023.

This report focuses Global market, it covers details as following:

Major Companies

AFM-Forest Ltd

FARMI FOREST Corporation

Industrias Guerra S.A.

JENZ GmbH Maschinen- und Fahrzeugbau

John Deere Forestry

Komatsu Forest AB

Kone-Ketonen Oy

Logset Oy

Moisio Forest Oy

Nisula Forest Oy

Ponsse AB

Quadco Equipment Inc

RABAUD

Tigercat Industries Inc

TMK Energiakoura Oy

Waratah

Westtech Maschinenbau GmbH

Main Regions

North America

United States

Canada

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherland

Others

Asia & Pacific

China

Japan

India

Korea

Australia

Southeast Asia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Vietnam

Singapore

Malaysia

Others

Africa & Middle East

South Africa

Egypt

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Iran

Others

Main Product Type

Felling Head Market, by Felling Head Type

With Delimber Felling Head

Standard Felling Head

Felling Head Market, by Cutting Diameter

< 100cm

101 – 200cm

201 – 400cm

401 – 600cm

> 601cm

Main Applications

Forestry Industry

Wood Processing