Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

The global drug discovery informatics market held a market value of USD 1,680.6 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% over the forecast period. Drug discovery and development is an extremely complex process requiring the generation of very large amounts of information data and. As the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry is on the rise, information technology is supporting the drug discovery process to improve research productivity and success rates. Patent expiry of blockbuster drugs, an over-reliance on high throughput discovery strategies, and ongoing industry consolidation through mergers and acquisitions (M&A) are fueling the demand for drug discovery informatics. Few of the market growth factors include a worldwide rising focus on drug discovery, growing need to control drug discovery and development costs, rising research and development (R&D) expenditure, and increasing burden of chronic diseases.

Introduction of in-silico tools that facilitate computation with varied workflows that are in sync with the rate of modern medicinal chemistry is one of the key trends augmenting market growth. It involves different steps and procedures which depend on in-silico tools for reducing the complexity of the process. In-silico tools include modeling tools for the determination of 3D structures of ligand and protein-absorption, distribution, metabolism, excretion, and toxicity (ADMET) assessment-affinity estimation in docking and drug-ligand interaction for pharmacological profiling.

Regional Analysis

The global drug discovery informatics market has been segmented by region into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. On the basis of region, the Americas is expected to hold higher market share over the forecast period pertaining to the presence of market value contributors, burgeoning pharmaceutical and biotechnology vertical, and rising prevalence of chronic diseases in the US and Canada. For instance, as per statistics published by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 610,000 people die due to heart disease in the US every year (one in every four deaths).

Europe would follow the Americas in terms of value in the drug discovery informatics market owing to a surge in the clinical discovery ventures coupled with various activities conducted by research institutes, universities, and centers. The federal government acts as a regulator and also insures some public employees in Germany. Around 16 states in this county maintain public hospitals. The German government also proposes many healthcare programs to make citizens aware of the fatal disease.

Asia-Pacific would represent the fastest market growth during the forecast period owing to growing geriatric population coupled with rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing awareness and high adoption of drug discovery informatics, and surging number of clinical trials studies in the region.

The Middle East & Africa has the least share of the global drug discovery informatics market. In addition, the major market share of the region would be held by the Middle Eastern region due to developing healthcare system and medical infrastructure in the Arab countries.

Segmentation

The global drug discovery informatics market has been segmented into product, mode, service, end user, and region.

By product, the market has been segmented into discovery informatics and development informatics.

On the basis of mode, the market has been divided into in-house informatics and outsourced informatics.

By service, the market has been classified into sequencing and target data analysis, docking, molecular modeling, clinical trial data management, and others. The sequencing and target data analysis segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period due to rising application of informatics solutions in targeted analysis and a large amount of data generated during the drug discovery process.

Based on end user, the market has been categorized into pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, contract research organizations (CROs), and others.

Key Players

Few of the foremost players in the global drug discovery informatics market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Certara, L.P., Infosys Limited, Novo Informatics Pvt. Ltd., Collaborative Drug Discovery Inc., Selvita, Charles River Laboratories, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd., IO Informatics, Inc., GVK Biosciences Private Limited, and Dassault Systèmes.

ALSO READ :https://wordpress.com/post/marketstudydotblog.wordpress.com/3641

