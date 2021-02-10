Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Market Highlights

The Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market held a market value of USD 1,755.8 Million in 2018 and is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.8% Over the Forecast Period. Oxygen concentrator, also called as oxygen generator is a medical device used to deliver oxygen to the patient. This device concentrates the oxygen from a gas supply by removing nitrogen to supply an oxygen-enriched product gas stream. Stationary oxygen concentrators are used as stationary sources to provide long-term oxygen therapy (LTOT) to patients at home. Oxygen concentrators provide supplementary oxygen for patients suffering from a chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and in higher concentrations for pulmonary edema and severe chronic hypoxemia. In addition, this device is also used as an adjunct treatment for severe sleep apnea.

Portable oxygen concentrators are oxygen machines that draw in oxygen with the use of a battery, electricity or DC power. These oxygen concentrators offer advantages such as compact in size, lightweight, improved efficiency, cost economic price, and mobility that enables patients to travel hassle-free. Technological advancements in the portable oxygen concentrators include pressure swing adsorption (PSA), and membrane technology is helping in the swift adoption of portable medical oxygen concentrators.

Segmentation

The global medical oxygen concentrators market has been segmented into product, technology, indication, end user, and region.

By product, the market has been segmented into portable oxygen concentrators and stationary oxygen concentrators.

On the basis of technology, the market has been divided into the continuous flow and pulse dose.

Based on indication, the market has been categorized into chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, sleep apnea, and others.

By end user, the market has been classified into homecare, travel, hospitals and clinics, and others. Home oxygen concentrators facilitate convenience and make it easier and safer for the patient to complete their day-to-day activities, which is supporting the dominance of the homecare segment during the next six years.

Key Players

Few of the prominent players in the global medical oxygen concentrators market are Philips Healthcare, AirSep Corporation, Invacare Corporation, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, Medtronic plc, ResMed, Chart Industries, Inc., Nidek Medical Products, Inc., Inogen, Precision Medical, Inc., GCE Group, Besco Medical Limited, O2 Concepts, LLC, Teijin Limited, and OSI – Oxygen Solutions Inc.

Regional Analysis

The global medical oxygen concentrators market has been categorized on the basis of region into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Based on region, the Americas is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period due to the presence of favorable government initiatives, reimbursement policies, and major market participants developed home healthcare care services and higher adoption of portable oxygen concentrators for homecare needs. Higher value contributors based in the US are Philips Healthcare, Invacare Corporation, AirSep Corporation, ResMed, and Precision Medical, Inc. In addition, government initiatives including the presence of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which authorize the use of portable concentrators during air travel are promoting the dominance of the Americas.

Europe would follow the Americas in terms of revenue over the forecast period as the German government has been undertaking several initiatives to reduce pollution levels in the country and promote public health. In November 2018, the German government unveiled a 5-point plan to reduce plastic waste.

The market in Asia-Pacific would showcase comparatively higher CAGR during the forecast period. This is owing to rising prevalence of COPD and asthma, increasing spending on healthcare, growing awareness about state-of-the-art technologies in an oxygen concentrator, rising adoption of portable units, growth in disposable income, and changing diet pattern and lifestyle resulting in the development of diseases. As per data published in The Lancet journal, in 2016, the prevalence of COPD in India was 4·2% and the prevalence of asthma 2·9%. India has a higher prevalence of COPD than the global average, as well as more disability-adjusted life-years (DALYs) per person with COPD or asthma than the global average.

The Middle East & Africa has the least share of the global medical oxygen concentrators market. In addition, the major market share of the region would be held by the Middle Eastern region due to developing healthcare system and medical infrastructure in the Arab countries.

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

