Electric Power Assisted Steering By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2018-2025

According to Stratistics MRC, the Electric Power Assisted Steering Market accounted for $29.72 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $69.82 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2015 to 2022. Technological advancements and improving fuel efficiency are the key factors driving the market growth. Low Penetration of Electric Power Steering (EPS) in Commercial Vehicles is one of the major trends in the market. Electric power steering segment commanded the largest market share in 2015. The hydraulic power steering is projected to decrease owing to the big space requisite as well as low fuel efficiency. Asia pacific is expected to witness highest growth on account of rising economies leading to a growing automotive market.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/562693-electric-power-assisted-steering-global-market-outlook-2015-2022

Some of the key players in the market include Robert Bosch GmbH, FAW Koyo Steering Systems Co., Ltd., JTEKT Corporation, Delphi Automotive LLP, Sona Koyo Steering Systems, Zhejiang Fulin Guorun Auto Parts Co., Ltd., Hubei Tri-Ring Motor Steering Gear Co., Ltd., AVIC-Xihang Yubei Steering System Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Hafei Industrial Group Automobile Redirector Obligate Co., Ltd., Anhui Finetech Machinery Co., Ltd, NSK Ltd., Guangzhou SHOWA Absorber Limited Company, Trelleborg, Federal Mogul Corporation, China Automotive Systems Inc., Jiangmen Xingjiang Steering Gear Co., Ltd., Tianjin Jinfeng Automobile Chassis Parts Co., Ltd., Mando Corporation, Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd., Hitachi Automotive Systems, ZF Friedrichshafen AG and Showa Corporation.

ALSO READ : https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/15/electric-power-assisted-steering-market-2021-global-analysis-opportunities-and-forecast-to-2026/

System Component Covered:

Steering Gear

Steering Angle Sensor

Power Steering Control Unit

Steering Wheel

Steering Hoses

Steering Moment Sensor

Steering Motor

Steering Column

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-agricultural-animal-insurance-industry-analysis-2021-market-growth-trends-opportunities-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-28

Steering Type Covered:

Hydraulic Power Steering (HPS)

Electric Powered Steering Systems

o Dual point pinion Electric Power Steering

o Column Drive Electric Power Assisted Steering (C-EPAS)

o Direct drive electric power steering

o Pinion drive Electric Power Assisted Steering (P-EPAS)

o Rack drive Electric Power Assisted Steering (R-EPAS)

Electrically Powered Hydraulic Steering (EPHS)

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/foaming-coffee-creamer-market-global-industry-analysis-by-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2021—2026-2021-01-29

End Users Covered:

Light Commercial Vehicle

Passenger

Sports Vehicles

Commercial

Other End Users

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/5g-network-testing-solutions-market-status-analysis-and-business-outlook-2021-2025-2021-01-25

Regions Covered:

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements