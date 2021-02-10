Global Fourth Party Logistics Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2017-2026.

Logistics can be defined as the management of acquiring, storing, and transporting of resources to its final destination. Fourth party logistics is the most innovative form of outsourcing and has rapidly been gaining popularity since past few years. The fourth party logistics also has a lot to offer in the management of inbound raw material supply, dynamic logistics, demand driven logistics, and global orchestrator

In 2018, the global Fourth Party Logistics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Fourth Party Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Fourth Party Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

C.H Robinson Worldwide

Accenture Consulting

XPO Logistics

4PL Insights

Panalpina World Transport (Holding)

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu

Global4PL Supply Chain Services

4PL Group

Logistics Plus

CEVA Logistics

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Synergy Plus Operating Model

Solution Integrator Model

Industry Innovator Model

Market segment by Application, split into

Sea Food & Meat Products

Fruits & Vegetables

Cereals & Dairy Products

Oils & Beverages

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Fourth Party Logistics are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.