Hadoop By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2018-2025

According to Stratistics MRC, the global hadoop market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 53.7% over the forecast period 2015 to 2022. Increasing investments in data management, rising amount of structured and unstructured data, hasty growth in consumer data and rapidly increasing demand for big data analytics are the factors influencing the market growth. Furthermore, advancements in technology, increasing demand for effective and faster accessibility of data in various enduse industries such as Banking, Financial services and Insurance (BFSI), telecommunication and healthcare are acting as major drivers for growth of this market. However security & performance issues, immature platform are the factors restraining the market growth.

Service segment is valued to account for the largest share across the global market and software segment is expected to register the highest growth due to increasing penetration of Hadoop software in various industries such as BFSI, government and telecommunication. Hadoop application software has the dominant share in global market and is expected to continue its dominance throughout forecast period owing to increasing operation by developers to make real time applications. Based on end user industry, IT & ITES segment has the leading market share in 2015 and Banking, Financial services and Insurance (BFSI) segment is expected to witness high growth rate.

North America has the largest regional market for Hadoop led by the technological advancements and early adoption of hadoop. Asia Pacific is expected to witness highest growth on account of rapidly expanding IT services industry in emerging markets such as India and China.

Some of the key players in the global hadoop market include IBM, Dell, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Hewlett-Packard, Zettaset, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Datastax, Inc., MapR Technologies, Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hitachi Data Systems, Datameer, Inc., Teradata Corporation, Rainstor, Cloudera, Inc. and Hortonworks Inc.

Types Covered:

Services

Software

Hardware

Services Covered:

Consulting, training and outsourcing services

Integration & Deployment

Middleware & Support

Software Covered:

Hadoop management software

Hadoop application software

Hadoop packaged software

Hadoop performance monitoring software

Hardware Covered:

Storage

o OneTerabyte 1000 Terabyte

o One Petabyte 10 Petabyte

o Ten Petabyte and above

Servers

o HDFS Auxiliary

o HDFS Core

o Grid Extensions

Network equipment

End Use Industry Covered:

IT & ITES

Manufacturing

Banking, Financial services and Insurance (BFSI)

Government

Healthcare

Retail

Bioinformatics

Media Entertainment

Transportation

Energy and Power

Telecommunication

Oil & Gas

Other Industries

Regions Covered:

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

